Some years ago, when Udom Emmanuel’s daily shuttling and hustling was mostly between Ajose Adeogun in Victoria Island and Surulere in Lagos, when no one, including prophets and prophetesses, dreamt of the financial manager pulling power at macro partisan arena, the then bank executive had once said in Qua Iboe Church that he is likely going to be working from pulpit to catch and shepherd people for Christ after he must have retired from counting and managing customers’ and investors’ monies in Zenith Bank.

He did not lay claim to prophetic inspiration. He was proposing as a human but later another human powerful beyond his control disposes of his proposal.

Maybe since the call came from him and not from God that is why he has not been given the experience of biblical Jonah when he disobeyed God’s call to preach to the sinful people of Nineveh.

Maybe, his disposition to preaching the gospel in the pulpits accounted for why his 6th anniversary broadcast on May 29, 2021 has what it takes to be called Udom’s ‘Sermon on the hilltop’.

He was not preaching for God’s kingdom but for the political kingdom, so it can certainly not be called the ‘Sermon on the Mount’ like that of Jesus’ famous preaching.

Akwa Ibom’s political kingdom with paraphernalia reminiscent of paradise let loose on earth is located on a naturally designed hilltop, which an “uncommon” architectural edifice planned and built by the Godswill Akpabio administration is set on it.

The golden text of the broadcast was on who deserves and does not deserve to be his successor. It was Udom’s addendum to Sections 177 and 182 of the Nigerian Constitution, which respectively stipulate qualifications and disqualifications for candidates to the offices of governor across the 36 states of the Nigerian federation.

Udom’s sermonisation on traits not expected of a potential governorship candidate would have been unnecessary if stipulations in our laws are not mere letters lying lazily on pages of law books, including the Constitution.

For instance, sub-section 1 of Section 182 of the Nigerian Constitution lists characteristics that disqualify a person to run “for election to the office governor of a state” to include, embezzlement of public funds, yet though all eyes can see those that turn public funds to personal asset, the laws have not caught them, let alone making them to face the music and so they remain not guilty in the eyes of the law.

The governor also went down memory lane, which is still lingering with freshness in many minds, and emphatically stressed the need not to return to the past. According to him, the past was fraught with darkness. Incidentally, the present administration in Akwa Ibom is a direct offspring of the immediate past.

As I noted in an opinion column in ‘The Eagle Online’ edition of October 8, 2016: “The Emmanuel-led administration was conceived with conspiracy and chicanery, delivered with impunity, put on a deceitful bed and breastfed with treacherous milk by the Akpabio establishment”. If the past was as dark and bad as portrayed by the present governor, it is foolhardy to think that the dark era has completely diminished into oblivion.

Even if Udom has been able to drain off the blood infused into his system during the conceptualisation and installation process of his government, all the remnants of the past are not dumped into refuse bins.

A number of persons that served as instruments of soiling the past are still calling the shots in certain strategic positions from the sub-national government in Akwa Ibom to the national government in Abuja.

The gratifying thing is that the current political leader in Akwa Ibom has uncompromisingly remained noncompliance to the art of spilling of innocent human blood on the altar of politics.

The thought of how the Udom Emmanuel administration was conceptualised and actualised accounts for why a number of people think that the governor lacks moral impetus to talk about the badness of yesterday and sue for goodness of today and tomorrow.

If I am given the privilege of using pulpit to speak to the people of Akwa Ibom I would only use about seven seconds to recite two sentences in Paul’s letter to ancient Romans as documented in a version of the Bible called New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures: “Should we continue to sin so that undeserved kindness may increase?

Certainly not! Also, since the legitimacy of the government, both in its first and second terms have been affirmed by the highest and appropriate authority in Nigeria the fact remains that, from the beginning, the Udom Emmanuel’s administration derives its mandate from the people irrespective of what might have been done by one person or a clique of persons in the process culminating his ascension to the throne.

Though his body movement during that broadcast was browbeating with boisterousness of a boxer shortly before entering the boxing ring and not with solemnity and piety of an orthodox priest, the words proceeding from his mouth was not without submission and humility to the people who hold the axe in democracy.

The unequivocal message is that the governor is interested and worried about the kind of person his successor should be. More than ever, the governor needs to gird his loins in order not to fall prey to predators present everywhere in the public.

Before taking further steps in evangelizing the people towards the next political kingdom, the governor needs some sort of Mount Sinai solitude to peruse his thoughts and advances of his loved ones buffeting on his table.

Irrespective of faith affiliation of a person in top political office, the omnipresence of the devil wax stronger around vicinity of powerbrokers and such devils are hard to recognise, and even when they are recognised, their prodding are hard to resist because they do not appear in ugly faces of enemies, opposition and critics, rather in handsome and beautiful faces of loved ones, such as closed relatives, closed aides, die-hard allies, friends, religious fathers, among other brethren.

For Udom’s Sermon on the hilltop to bear expected fruits in future, fruits flowing with vitamins of human capital development, requisite capacity to steer the ship of governance and probity in management of public resources to the benefit of all and not a select few, the governor needs to synergise with liberal minded persons, irrespective of partisan leaning, in spreading the gospel for 2023 kingdom from the hilltop to downtown and to the hinterland in Akwa Ibom.

Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...