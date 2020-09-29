Uduaghan dumps APC, returns to PDP

A former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, yesterday retraced his steps to the Peoples Democratic Party (APC), having defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

The former governor defected to the ruling APC in 2019 to realise his Delta South senatorial seat ambition which he could not secure on a platter of gold in PDP. Uduaghan jostled to unseat the incumbent Senator James Manager, who picked the ticket in the PDP but failed. His aspirationwasscuttledby hiskinsman, Hon. Michael Diden, a former House of Assembly member, representing his Itshekiri constituency, who splitted the votes fromhisareaandManagerwon theseatforthefourthtime.

Although, Uduaghanbroke the news of his return on his Facebook page, saying; “I have tasted the other side (APC), now, I feel refreshing to be back home, my party, the largest party in Africa,” the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Chief Michael Osuoza, had welcomed him back to the fold.

Osuoza in a signed statement tagged “Welcome home, Delta PDP hails Uduaghan’s return” in Asaba, described the move as timely and a sort of home-coming. He said. “Politics is about the people; recent political developments in Nigeria have also shown that power and relevance comes from the people. The Uduaghan we know is not unmindful of this fact, this is in addition to the fast-changing political atmosphere in the country.

“As a political party, we fully appreciate the fact that his return journey back home may also not be unconnected with the desire to be reunited with his friends, political soulmates and supporters.” He said it was gratifying to note that PDP had made deep and appreciable inroads into the political space again.

He said the inclusive politics, consensus building disposition, egalitarianism, good governance records, patriotism and all the qualities that distinguished PDP from others, endeared the former governor back to the party.

He promised that the party would be fair to him as he was prepared to “rebuild the battered economy through the PDP

