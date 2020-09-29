News

Uduaghan dumps APC, returns to PDP

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

A former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, yesterday retraced his steps to the Peoples Democratic Party (APC), having defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

 

The former governor defected to the ruling APC in 2019 to realise his Delta South senatorial seat ambition which he could not secure on a platter of gold in PDP. Uduaghan jostled to unseat the incumbent Senator James Manager, who picked the ticket in the PDP but failed. His aspirationwasscuttledby hiskinsman, Hon. Michael Diden, a former House of Assembly member, representing his Itshekiri constituency, who splitted the votes fromhisareaandManagerwon theseatforthefourthtime.

 

Although, Uduaghanbroke the news of his return on his Facebook page, saying; “I have tasted the other side (APC), now, I feel refreshing to be back home, my party, the largest party in Africa,” the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Chief Michael Osuoza, had welcomed him back to the fold.

 

Osuoza in a signed statement tagged “Welcome home, Delta PDP hails Uduaghan’s return” in Asaba, described the move as timely and a sort of home-coming. He said. “Politics is about the people; recent political developments in Nigeria have also shown that power and relevance comes from the people. The Uduaghan we know is not unmindful of this fact, this is in addition to the fast-changing political atmosphere in the country.

 

“As a political party, we fully appreciate the fact that his return journey back home may also not be unconnected with the desire to be reunited with his friends, political soulmates and supporters.” He said it was gratifying to note that PDP had made deep and appreciable inroads into the political space again.

 

He said the inclusive politics, consensus building disposition, egalitarianism, good governance records, patriotism and all the qualities that distinguished PDP from others, endeared the former governor back to the party.

 

He promised that the party would be fair to him as he was prepared to “rebuild the battered economy through the PDP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Foremost inter-faith group, NIFROP writes UK Ambassador to Nigeria over Christian genocide allegation, calls for caution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) has called for caution over allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.  The renowned inter-faith group gave the charge in a letter titled: ‘Allegation of Christian Genocide in Nigeria and the Need for Caution’ to the British Ambassador to Nigeria on Monday.  Co-signed by National Co-ordinator, […]
News Top Stories

Ekiti PDP: Crisis deepens as congress produces two chairmen

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado -Ekiti

The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), on Saturday, deepened as the congress produced two chairmen even under the watch of the National Working Committee (NWC).   While former Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole emerged from the group loyal to former Governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, a former member […]
News

Ememobong makes history in 33-year-old A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

*Sets up College of Past Commissioners of Information History was made recently in the 33-year-old Akwa Ibom State when Comrade Ini Ememobong inaugurated the College of Past Commissioners of Information with the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo (MFR) as the Chairman. The event, which held at the Watbridge Hotel, Uyo, the state capital, was part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: