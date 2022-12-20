Uduaghan’s in-law, Tuoyo, dies at 84

The father-in-law of the former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo, has died at the age of 84 in Lagos State. Recall that Tuoyo is the father of former Delta State First Lady, Deaconess Roli Oritshenere Uduaghan.

The late military officer reigned as the military administrator of the old Ondo State between July 1978 and October 1979, during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo. The Media Assistant to the former governor, Mr. Monoyo Edon, announced the death yesterday.

He described the late officer as “a patriotic Nigerian who contributed immensely to the Nigerian democratic process.”

