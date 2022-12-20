News

Uduaghan’s in-law, Tuoyo, dies at 84

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The father-in-law of the former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo, has died at the age of 84 in Lagos State. Recall that Tuoyo is the father of former Delta State First Lady, Deaconess Roli Oritshenere Uduaghan.

The late military officer reigned as the military administrator of the old Ondo State between July 1978 and October 1979, during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo. The Media Assistant to the former governor, Mr. Monoyo Edon, announced the death yesterday.

He described the late officer as “a patriotic Nigerian who contributed immensely to the Nigerian democratic process.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court remands two for murder in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A Magistrate Court sitting in Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded two suspects for alleged murder. The two persons, Olaiya Tunde, 21, and Akinnuoye Festus, 24, were dragged before the court for killing one Pius Dada Omoniyi. The accused persons, who were said to have severed the head of the deceased, […]
News

Study: Exercise helps prevent waking to urinate at night

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers have said apart from physical and mental health benefits, exercise may also strengthen the human bladder, kidneys, and pelvic floor. This can help regulate bathroom habits, so individuals who exercise aren’t woken up in the middle of the night to urinate. The study was published in the journal ‘Medicine & Science in Sports & […]
News

‘LOOTED PALLIATIVES’: The inside story (2)

Posted on Author ISIOMA MADIKE,

This is the concluding part of the story, behind the ‘looted’ palliatives, as chronicled by ISIOMA MADIKE, who tracked the looting of palliatives in both Lagos and Oyo states for weeks Agunbiade reacts to allegation Agunbiade, in his reported response to the looting of the palliatives in his home, had called what happened in his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica