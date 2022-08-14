Sports

UEFA announces Player of the Year shortlist

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois have been shortlisted for the men’s UEFA Player of the Year award.

 

The winner, according to the BBC will be announced on August 25. Courtois and Benzema won the Champions League, with the striker named 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. Courtois was Player of the Match in the Champions League final.

 

Midfielder De Bruyne won the 2021-22 Premier League Player of the Season. The top three nominees were chosen from an original list of 15 players which included Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho. .

 

UEFA also revealed the shortlist for the men’s Manager of the Year award, with Real’s Carlo Ancelotti, City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named. The women’s Player of the Year and Manager of the Year nominees will be named at a later date.

 

All the winners will be announced at the Champions League group-stage draw ceremony in Istanbul.

 

