UEFA apologises to Liverpool, Madrid fans

Uefa has apologised to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans caught up in events around the Champions League final and said it must not happen again.

Liverpool fans described heavy-handed policing, organisational chaos and overcrowding at last Saturday’s showpiece game, reports the BBC.

Real Madrid have asked for answers on the “series of unfortunate events”.

“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,” said a Uefa statement.

“Uefa wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the Uefa Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.”

European football’s governing body had previously announced that an independent review of what happened in the build-up to the final, and what lessons should be learned, would be led by Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal.

French authorities and Uefa had blamed late arrivals and fake tickets for chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France, which caused the match to be delayed by more than half an hour.

France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, said only English fans had caused problems at the final.

‘Fans left abandoned and defenceless’

Earlier on Friday, Real Madrid issued a statement asking for answers about “unfortunate events” at the game, which the Spanish team won 1-0.

They also want to know why the Stade de France was chosen for the game and who was “responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenceless”.

“Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue,” said the statement.

Real Madrid cited “unfortunate events” which took place “in the surroundings of and at access points to the Stade de France, and even inside the stadium itself” and added their fans “fell victim to said events”.

They added: “We would like to know the reasons which led to this venue being chosen to host the final and the criteria used, taking into account the experiences of the day.

“Furthermore, we call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenceless. Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times.

“We believe something which should have been a wonderful festival of football for all fans who attended the game, quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world.

“As was evident in the revealing images published by the media, several fans were attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion.

“These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or buses, causing concern for their physical wellbeing. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries.”

The club added: “Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...