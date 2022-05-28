Back Page Columnist

UEFA Champions League: Benzema battle Mane in last audition for Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema will keenly go for the chance to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s feat as a five-time winner of the UEFA Champions League when he leads Real Madrid out against Liverpool on Saturday but the Frenchman knows the stake is higher for him as today’s final marks the last audition for him to emerge as the undisputed favourite for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

In fairness to Benzema, if the gong is to be awarded today, it is hard to look beyond him but at least two players from the team they are to meet in the final today Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can also lay claim to the award with their outstanding performance for Liverpool this term.

So, it is likely going to be a winner-takes-all today as the pendulum is likely going to shift in favour of the player who is from the winning side. This is arguably the most fruitful season for Benzema so far; he has operated at a level that is a tad higher than the rest of the players across the world.

He has already helped Madrid win the Spanish league and the Spanish Super Cup. He was the leading scorer in the Spanish league with 27 goals, and in the Champions League with 15 goals from 11 matches. Benzema was crucial for Madrid in its run to the European final, scoring 10 goals in the knockout rounds alone, including hat tricks against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

He also scored the decisive extra- time goal that allowed Madrid to eliminate Manchester City in the second leg of the semifinals. He will enter Saturday´s final having scored 20 goals in his last 16 games in all competitions but to ward off challenges from Mane especially, Benzema has to produce the sort of performance that has made him drag Real to this level. Mane has been more responsible than perhaps anyone else for carrying Liverpool to the line in four separate competitions this season, and considering Saturday will be game number 70 of his campaign – including pre-season – it is incredible that he is still playing to such a high standard. Twenty-three goals, many of them important ones, is a very good return for the Senegalese superstar and, if Liverpool win on Saturday, Mane will no doubt be in the running for the Ballon d’Or having also led his country to the Africa Cup of Nations glory.

Nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or will be revealed on 12 August, with the winner announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 17. Organisers France Football have decided the prize will now be judged on performances over a season rather than over a calendar year, which was the previous format, and Benzema can hope he can pass the audition at a city dear to him so that he can come back to Paris in October to collect his first-ever Ballon d’Or.

 

