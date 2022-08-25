Sports

UEFA Champions League draw takes centre stage

Posted on

UEFA has to fit the Champions League group stage into a smaller period of time because of the Qatar World Cup. The group stage starts on 6 September and runs to 2 November – a period of nine weeks (compared to 12 weeks normally). Usually it runs until the second week of December – but the World Cup kicks off on 20 November. There will only be three weeks without Champions League games between the groups starting and ending. Two of those land during the September international break – and the other in mid- October has a full round of midweek Premier League games.

The knockout stages will be later than usual. The last-16 ties will be played over a month from 14 February to 15 March. The quarter-finals are in April and the semis in May. The final is at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023. It was initially meant to be the venue for the 2020 final, and then the 2021 showpiece, but both finals were moved to Portugal because of Covid restrictions. The Champions League draw takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST in Istanbul – The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season to fit in the World Cup. The Champions League takes the same format as always, with four English teams – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham – going straight into the group stage. Celtic are also in the group stage.

 

