UEFA Champions League: Inter, Bayern clash at San Siro

The UEFA Champions League is back with a massive fixture this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Inter Milan today. Both teams have excellent squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have largely failed to meetexpectationsthisseason. TheBavarianswere held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture. Inter Milan are in eighth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have not been at their best this season.

The Nerazzurri suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of AC Milan over the weekend and have a point to prove in this match. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are on an even footing as far as the official head-tohead record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of seven matches that have been played between the two sides.

 

