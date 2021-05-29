UEFA Champions League: Man City, Chelsea clash on DStv

DStv customers can look forward to the conclusion of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League as Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the final at Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on the evening of Saturday, 29th May 2021 at 8pm on SuperSport Grandstand (DStv channel 201 and SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203).

The UEFA Champions League will see a third all-English final, with this clash following in the footsteps of the Manchester United vs Chelsea (won by the Red Devils on penalties after a 1-1 draw) and Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (won 2-0 by the Reds) matches in 2007-08 and 2018-19 respectively.

Chelsea will be chasing a second Champions League title, adding to their Didier Drogba-inspired triumph over Bayern Munich in 2011-12. The Blues have had a roller-coaster season – which has included the controversial sacking of fan-favorite manager Frank Lampard – but under current boss Thomas Tuchel they have become one of the toughest teams to beat on the continent.

