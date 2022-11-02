UEFA Champions League: Real target top spot as Chelsea look to shrug off Birghton whitewashing

Real Madrid still need to beat Celtic at the Bernabeu to clinch top spot in Champions League Group F and will be hoping to avoid any dramas. Los Merengues are showing signsof wearandtearfollowing a tough schedule this term, plus their home pitch has been in better shape. Real must recover from a frustrating week, which began with a 3-2 loss at RB Leipzig in this competition. They were then held to a controversial 1-1 draw by Girona at this venue in La Liga, when the visitors were awarded a late penalty via a dubious handball decision. With Toni Kroos seeing red in the closing stages, Carlo Ancelotti hit out at the match officials, but also admitted Real were below par. Marco Asensio had an unhappy weekend, as he missed a good chance to make it 2-0 and was then the player penalised for an alleged handball. Although used predominantly as a late sub this term, the 26-year-old will be keen to make amends here. Chelsea are already through to the Champions League knockout phase and only need a point against Dinamo Zagreb to wrap up top spot in Group E.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...