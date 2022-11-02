UEFA Champions League: Real target top spot as Chelsea look to shrug off Birghton whitewashing

Real Madrid still need to beat Celtic at the Bernabeu to clinch top spot in Champions League Group F and will be hoping to avoid any dramas. Los Merengues are showing signsof wearandtearfollowing a tough schedule this term, plus their home pitch has been in better shape. Real must recover from a frustrating week, which began with a 3-2 loss at RB Leipzig in this competition. They were then held to a controversial 1-1 draw by Girona at this venue in La Liga, when the visitors were awarded a late penalty via a dubious handball decision. With Toni Kroos seeing red in the closing stages, Carlo Ancelotti hit out at the match officials, but also admitted Real were below par. Marco Asensio had an unhappy weekend, as he missed a good chance to make it 2-0 and was then the player penalised for an alleged handball. Although used predominantly as a late sub this term, the 26-year-old will be keen to make amends here. Chelsea are already through to the Champions League knockout phase and only need a point against Dinamo Zagreb to wrap up top spot in Group E.
Related Articles
Minister condoles with NOC President over wife’s death
Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has expressed his condolences to the President of the Nigerian Olympics Committee, NOC, Engineer Habu Gumel over the death of his wife Hajia Ladi Habu Gumel. In a condolence message, Dare admonished the NOC boss to take heart, praying to God give the family the fortitude […]
EPL: Ings hails passionate Hasenhuettl for inspiring Southampton
Southampton striker Danny Ings believes manager Ralph Hasenhuettl’s passion for the game has rubbed off on the players and said the Austrian’s emotional reaction to Monday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool was great to see. Hasenhuettl shed tears of joy and collapsed to his knees at the final whistle after an early […]
UEFA League – Big Match Feature: Atletico v Liverpool
Group B leaders Liverpool travel to Atlético Madrid on Tuesday hoping for a better result than on their last visit, which led to their elimination as holders in 2019/20. This is Liverpool’s third game at the Estadio Metropolitano, the venue for their 2019 UEFA Champions League final triumph, although their defence of the trophy […]
