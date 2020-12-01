UEFA CL: Lewandowski, Neuer to miss Bayern’s clash with Atletico

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer will both miss Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Bayern will travel to Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night safe in the knowledge that they have already qualified for the last 16 as Group A winners.

The reigning European champions opened the defence of their title by beating Atletico 4-0 at Allianz Arena, before beating Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in Russia and Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 in Austria.

Flick’s men also picked up a 3-1 win over Salzburg at home to book their place in the knockout stages, giving their head coach the chance to ring the changes for Tuesday’s trip to Spain.

The German head coach has revealed that Bayern’s top scorer Lewandowski has been left out of his latest squad along with first-choice goalkeeper Neuer and in-form midfielder Leon Goretzka, while Corentin Tolisso is still not quite ready to return after recovering from a muscle injury

Like this: Like Loading...