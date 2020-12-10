Sports

UEFA Europa League final group games air live on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Having done the hard work in the preceding matches, the three English clubs can go into their final Europa League group matches on Thursday without pressure. Europa League matches air live and exclusive on StarTimes football channels. Matchday 6 kicks-off Thursday at 6:55 pm.

Leicester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are already guaranteed a place in the knock-out stage of the competition, with the Gunners having already secured top spot in Group B. Leicester and Spurs, meanwhile, could follow suit with a win in their final matches.

Arsenal are the only club in the competition with five wins out of five and will be keen to maintain that record in Dublin against Dundalk. For Arsenal coach, Mikal Arteta, a good Europa League run could be essential as he has come under increasing pressure as results in the Premier League have not gone according to the clubs’ faithful fans wishes. In Group G, Leicester City are at home against AEK Athens.

Like Braga, The Foxes are on 10 points but are ahead of the Portuguese team on the head-to-head results and a victory against AEK will guarantee them first place, irrespective how Braga play in Ukraine against Zorya Luhansk.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League: Man United drop Cavani ahead PSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New recruit, Edinson Cavani, will not feature against his former club, PSG as Manchester United left him behind along with under fire skipper, Harry Maguire. Cavani was initially anticipated as likely to make his debut with Manchester United in the Champions League clash with PSG in Paris. But the 33-year-old did not travel to the […]
Sports

Maradona wanted to be embalmed and put on show, friend says

Posted on Author Reporter

    Few people had the power to say no to Diego Maradona in life but his family appear to have put their foot down on an unusual last request. Maradona, who died from a heart attack on Wednesday aged 60, told friends during the coronavirus lockdown that when he died he wanted to be […]
Sports

NWFL: Heartland, Sunshine, three others suffer demotion

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Five clubs have been demoted to the lower division of the women league in the country after failing to meet up with the deadline for players licencing and registration for the 2020/2021 season. The Nigeria Women Football League on Wednesday announced that Heartland Queens, Sunshine Queens, Dream Stars, Ibom Queens and Adamawa Queens, have been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: