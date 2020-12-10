UEFA Europa League final group games air live on StarTimes

Having done the hard work in the preceding matches, the three English clubs can go into their final Europa League group matches on Thursday without pressure. Europa League matches air live and exclusive on StarTimes football channels. Matchday 6 kicks-off Thursday at 6:55 pm.

Leicester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are already guaranteed a place in the knock-out stage of the competition, with the Gunners having already secured top spot in Group B. Leicester and Spurs, meanwhile, could follow suit with a win in their final matches.

Arsenal are the only club in the competition with five wins out of five and will be keen to maintain that record in Dublin against Dundalk. For Arsenal coach, Mikal Arteta, a good Europa League run could be essential as he has come under increasing pressure as results in the Premier League have not gone according to the clubs’ faithful fans wishes. In Group G, Leicester City are at home against AEK Athens.

Like Braga, The Foxes are on 10 points but are ahead of the Portuguese team on the head-to-head results and a victory against AEK will guarantee them first place, irrespective how Braga play in Ukraine against Zorya Luhansk.

