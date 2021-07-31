Sports

UEFA Europa League returns to DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Football lovers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the return of the UEFA Europa League, the second most important trophy in Europe after the UEFA Champions League, on SuperSport.

 

The Europa League and FA Cup will be exclusive to SuperSport adding to the best football viewing experience across the continent.

 

They will also be able to follow comprehensive coverage of the most loved football leagues with hundreds of games from the Premier League on DStv and select games on GOtv, as well as La Liga and Serie A matches on DStv and GOtv.

 

Speaking on the upcoming season, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “Building on the euphoria of the 2020/21 football season and the Olympics tournament, we are excited to deliver world-class football to fans wherever they watch, whether on television or on digital platforms. This season, we are delivering even more value to our DStv and GOtv customers. We listened and have secured the rights to broadcast all the Europa League games live for the next three years.

 

In so doing, we have further entrenched our position as the home of unbeatable football.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Mikel joins Stoke on free transfer

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has joined Championship side, Stoke City, on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor.   Mikel will be returning to England for the third time after playing for Chelsea and Middlesbrough in the past.   Mikel, 33, won an array of honours during […]
Sports

CAS reduces Ahmad Ahmad’s ban

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the suspended President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee issued on November 19, 2020 (grounds served on January 21, 2021) (the Challenged Decision). […]
Sports

Atletico extend lead at top of La Liga

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid stretched their advantage at the top of La Liga to four points with a 2-0 win over Sevilla. Diego Simeone’s side took the lead when Angel Correa fired in after receiving a pass from England’s Kieran Trippier – back in the team after his 10-week ban for betting breaches was suspended. Saul Niguez […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica