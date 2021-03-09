Sports

UEFA League: 10-man Porto shock Juve to advance in thriller

…as Haaland fires Dortmund into quarter-finals

Sergio Oliveira’s 113th-minute free-kick shocked Juventus to send Porto through in a stunning Champions League round of 16 tie despite a 3-2 second-leg win for the Italian side.
And Erling Braut Haaland scored his 19th and 20th goals in 14 Champions League appearances as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Sevilla to progress to the quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate.
The 20-year-old striker opened the scoring on 35 minutes with what was his only touch in the opposition’s box in the first half, Marco Reus’ pull-back finding the Norwegian for an easy tap-in past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, reports the BBC.
If Haaland’s 19th Champions League goal was simple, his 20th was a test of nerve in the face of drama.
Early in the second half, he bullied his way past the Sevilla defence to find the net from a tight angle only to have the goal ruled out for a foul. But the video assistant referee awarded a penalty for a shirt-pull by Jules Kounde on Haaland in the build-up.
The Norwegian took the spot-kick himself and saw both his first attempt and his follow-up saved by Bounou.
The spectacle did not end there, however, as VAR determined Bounou had moved too early off his line and the penalty was taken again, with Haaland finally slotting home to give Dortmund a 5-2 advantage in the tie.
Sevilla kept their hopes alive through a Youssef En-Nesyri penalty, before the same man’s powerful header deep in added time made the final moments nervy for the Bundesliga side.
Dortmund have reached the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season and will find out their opponents when the draw is made on March 19.

