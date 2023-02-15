Sports

UEFA League: Adeyemi goal gives Dortmund win over Chelsea

…as Benfica sink Brugge

 

 

Borussia Dortmund snatched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday courtesy of Karim Adeyemi’s superb goal to extend their winning run this year.

Germany international Adeyemi sprinted more than 60 metres and slotted home against the run of play to give his team the advantage going into the return leg in London on March 7.

Big-spending Chelsea’s efficiency in front of goal has been an issue for the Premier League club this season with only one win in 2023, and it was evident again.

They missed a number of good chances, including hitting the woodwork through Joao Felix but failed to find an equaliser with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel denying Enzo Fernandez in stoppage- time.

They looked sharper at the start and Thiago Silva put the ball in the net after 16 minutes, but the Chelsea captain was penalised for a handball after he had tried to head in a cross.

Dortmund gradually found more space and hit the side netting through Sebastien Haller in the 27th.

The visitors, who spent more than $350 million on transfers during the winter window, responded with two big chances of their own to Felix, with the Portuguese also hitting the crossbar after beating Kobel.

Both teams had to wait until the second half to get their first shots on target, with Kobel punching a powerful Reece James free kick wide and his Chelsea counterpart, Kepa Arrizabalaga, stopping Julian Brandt’s low drive.

But with Chelsea pushing for a goal and forcing another fine Kobel save, it was Dortmund who struck after 63 minutes.

Adeyemi picked up a clearance from a Chelsea corner and raced half the length of the pitch before beating Fernandez in the sprint and rounding Kepa to score.

The hosts had to survive late scares, with Kalidou Koulibaly’s shot cleared off the line by Emre Can and Kobel again denying Fernandez deep in stoppage time before the German side secured their seventh consecutive win.

And Joao Mario’s second-half penalty and a late goal from David Neres gave Benfica a 2-0 win over Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Belgium on Wednesday, leaving the Portuguese club with a major advantage for next month’s return.

Joao Mario’s 51st-minute spot kick came after Benfica had spurned a host of good opportunities as they dominated the away encounter and ensured they have a lead to defend at home in the return in Lisbon on March 7.

The penalty was awarded after Brugge’s Scottish defender Jack Hendry had brought down Goncalo Ramos in a clumsy challenge.

Neres took advantage of a defensive slip to tuck away the second goal in the 88th minute.

Brugge defender Bjorn Meijer failed to clear and substitute Neres stole in to take possession and score. He had a further effort in the net in stoppage time disallowed for offside.

Joao Mario was among a host of Benfica attackers who missed good chances in the first half as the two-time European Cup winners overcame a good early spell from Club Brugge to set up a series of opportunities.

Ramos and Antonio Silva squandered the best opportunities as they put their headed efforts over the top.

With the crowd in full support, Brugge produced a bright start to the game with both Tajon Buchanan and Noa Lang having efforts blocked in the opening 20 minutes at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

But, after that, the visitors took command and were able to easily cut through the home defence, though they proved poor with their finishing.

Brugge had the ball in Benfica’s net a minute before halftime but Denis Odoi was offside as he got a back-post touch to Lang’s free kick.

The Belgians, under new English coach Scott Parker, were hoping the Champions League would give them a chance to shake off a run of poor domestic form but now face an uphill struggle to stay in the competition.

RESULTS

Dortmund 1 – 0 Chelsea

Brugge 0 – 2 Benfica

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

