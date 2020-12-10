UEFA League: Aguero scores on Man City return, Madrid win crunch game

*Salah breaks Liverpool scoring record in draw

*PSG, Basaksehir players take knee

Sergio Aguero scored 10 minutes into his return from injury as Manchester City cruised to a comfortable Champions League triumph against Marseille.

City were already ahead, after Ferran Torres slid in his fourth goal in five group stage outings, when Aguero was introduced for Riyad Mahrez midway through the second period.

The prolific Argentina forward has made just four appearances in almost six months – and been restricted to a solitary 12-minute substitute appearance in City’s last 10 games – by a combination of knee and hamstring injuries, reports the BBC.

But Aguero has lost none of his legendary scoring instinct judging by the way he reacted quickest to bury the rebound after Nathan Ake’s header had been saved.

It moved the 32-year-old onto 41 Champions League goals and level with Neymar, who got a hat-trick earlier in the day, in the battle to be the competition’s top South American goalscorer – with the obvious exception of Lionel Messi, who has 118.

More importantly, it puts Aguero in line for a start in Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford as City, who wrapped up victory through Raheem Sterling in the final minute, look to take advantage of a United side reeling from their Champions League exit on Tuesday.

And Karim Benzema’s two headers sent Real Madrid into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, who also qualify for the last 16.

Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk drew 0-0. Both sides needed a win to qualify but they go out with the San Siro draw.

Real started the day in third place and in major danger of their first ever group-stage elimination.

Benzema’s goals from Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo crosses put Real in control.

They never looked back against an underwhelming Gladbach, who only had one shot on target.

Real should have won by more with Luka Modric having a goal disallowed and Benzema and Vazquez hitting the woodwork.

Real have reached the knockout rounds in all 25 of their Champions League campaigns and every season since 1996-97, when they did not qualify for Europe.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have won four of the past seven Champions League titles.

Their participation in this season’s last 16 looked in doubt after a 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar last week. But they completely outplayed Gladbach as they moved up from third to top spot.

Inter have been eliminated in the Champions League group stage for a third consecutive season.

They had 20 shots but could not find a way through against their Ukrainian visitors. Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic came up for an injury-time corner and Shakhtar broke down the other end but could not get a shooting chance into an unguarded goal.

Shakhtar – who beat Real Madrid both times – drop into the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds completed their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were already assured of top spot coming into the game and they began in perfect fashion as Egypt international Salah ran clear and poked home after just 55 seconds, reports the BBC.

It was the quickest goal the team had scored in the Champions League and on a night of numerous records for the much-changed visitors, Salah’s strike was his 22nd in the competition, surpassing club legend Steven Gerrard.

Summer signing Diogo Jota forced Midtjylland goalkeeper Jesper Hansen into smart saves via a flicked effort and another drive from the angle, while Divock Origi side-footed wide from an unmarked position.

Evander rattled the crossbar with a thunderous strike as the hosts piled on the pressure in the second half and they claimed a deserved point through Alexander Scholz’s confident penalty.

Serie A side Atalanta clinched second place in Group H with a 1-0 win at Ajax, who drop into the Europa League, while Danish champions Midtjylland finish bottom.

And Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee around the centre circle in an anti-racism message before the restart of their Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Neymar scored a hat-trick as PSG won the game 5-1 to top their group.

The match was abandoned on Tuesday at 0-0 after the fourth official was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.

Both sets of players walked off the pitch, with the game delayed by a day.

It restarted with a Basaksehir free-kick in the 14th minute.

Webo – who had been sent off – was allowed to take his place on the away bench, with his red card suspended while UEFA investigates the whole incident.

A new set of officials were in charge, with Dutchman Danny Makkelie appointed referee.

Both sets of players and the officials – who also took a knee during the Champions League anthem – wore ‘no to racism’ T-shirts in the warm-up, with anti-racism banners in the stands.

RESULTS

Ajax 0 – 1 Atalanta

FC Midtjylland 1 – 1 Liverpool

PSG 5 – 1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Bayern Munich 2 – 0 Lokomotiv Moscow

RB Salzburg 0 – 2 Atl Madrid

Inter Milan 0 – 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 2 – 0 B’Mgladbach

Man City 3 – 0 Marseille

Olympiakos 0 – 2 FC Porto

Like this: Like Loading...