UEFA League: Aguero scores on Man City return, Madrid win crunch game

Sergio Aguero scored 10 minutes into his return from injury as Manchester City cruised to a comfortable Champions League triumph against Marseille.

City were already ahead, after Ferran Torres slid in his fourth goal in five group stage outings, when Aguero was introduced for Riyad Mahrez midway through the second period.

The prolific Argentina forward has made just four appearances in almost six months – and been restricted to a solitary 12-minute substitute appearance in City’s last 10 games – by a combination of knee and hamstring injuries, reports the BBC.

But Aguero has lost none of his legendary scoring instinct judging by the way he reacted quickest to bury the rebound after Nathan Ake’s header had been saved.

It moved the 32-year-old onto 41 Champions League goals and level with Neymar, who got a hat-trick earlier in the day, in the battle to be the competition’s top South American goalscorer – with the obvious exception of Lionel Messi, who has 118.

More importantly, it puts Aguero in line for a start in Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford as City, who wrapped up victory through Raheem Sterling in the final minute, look to take advantage of a United side reeling from their Champions League exit on Tuesday.

And Karim Benzema’s two headers sent Real Madrid into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, who also qualify for the last 16.

Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk drew 0-0. Both sides needed a win to qualify but they go out with the San Siro draw.

Real started the day in third place and in major danger of their first ever group-stage elimination.

Benzema’s goals from Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo crosses put Real in control.

They never looked back against an underwhelming Gladbach, who only had one shot on target.

Real should have won by more with Luka Modric having a goal disallowed and Benzema and Vazquez hitting the woodwork.

Real have reached the knockout rounds in all 25 of their Champions League campaigns and every season since 1996-97, when they did not qualify for Europe.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have won four of the past seven Champions League titles.

Their participation in this season’s last 16 looked in doubt after a 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar last week. But they completely outplayed Gladbach as they moved up from third to top spot.

Inter have been eliminated in the Champions League group stage for a third consecutive season.

They had 20 shots but could not find a way through against their Ukrainian visitors. Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic came up for an injury-time corner and Shakhtar broke down the other end but could not get a shooting chance into an unguarded goal.

Shakhtar – who beat Real Madrid both times – drop into the Europa League.

RESULTS

Ajax 0 – 1 Atalanta

FC Midtjylland 1 – 1 Liverpool

PSG 5 – 1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Bayern Munich 2 – 0 Lokomotiv Moscow

RB Salzburg 0 – 2 Atl Madrid

Inter Milan 0 – 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 2 – 0 B’Mgladbach

Man City 3 – 0 Marseille

Olympiakos 0 – 2 FC Porto

