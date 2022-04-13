Sports

UEFA League: Ancelotti happy to suffer as Madrid battle to make last four

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti survived another breathtaking European night at the Bernabeu as his team saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book a place in the Champions League semifinals despite a 3-2 defeat after extra time in the second leg.

Their 5-4 aggregate win on Tuesday came five weeks after Real recovered from two goals behind in their tie against Paris St Germain to earn an epic 3-1 victory on the night as they knocked the visitors out 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

“The more I suffer, the happier I am,” Ancelotti told a news conference with a smile on Tuesday.

“It was a lot of suffering, though. We were losing 2-0 (against Chelsea) but I believe we didn’t deserve it, the team did well. We were not in a hurry to score, we didn’t need it, but for me when they scored the second they didn’t deserve it.”

Ancelotti praised his players for never giving up, even after going 3-0 behind with 15 minutes remaining before Rodrygo brought the tie level at 4-4 on aggregate to force extra time in which Karim Benzema headed the decisive goal.

“We won (the tie) because we had the energy to keep the match alive. The players were brave and faced it like warriors”, he said.

“The match was difficult, we knew that, but it was more complicated. After their second goal, the team had a psychological downturn, but the magic of this stadium helps the players and the team a lot to never give up.”

Ancelotti said that he needed to cool down and evaluate the team on Wednesday to understand what really happened.

He praised Chelsea’s resilience under pressure and said his team suffered more than usual because they were missing their best set-piece defender Eder Militao, who was suspended as well as suffering from a knee injury at Stamford Bridge last week.

“We have to be proud of what we did, we played a very tough round of 16 against PSG, now against the defending champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals to go through the semi-finals, so I can’t be happier.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NFF must look beyond Rohr, says Disu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

As reactions continue to trail the dismal performance of the Super Eagles in their last back-to-back Cameroon 2021 AFCON qualifier against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, ex junior international, Tajudeen Disu, has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to get another coach for the senior national team   He said the German tactician had lost focus […]
Sports

NBBF, Total E&P to sign 5-year sponsorship deal Sept. 15

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation will officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Total E&P Nigeria Limited on September 15, 2020 for the sponsorship of Division 1 and 2 men basketball leagues. Announcing this to the members of the board on Tuesday, the federation’s Secretary General, Afolabi- Oluwayemi Olabisi said the landmark event will hold at […]
Sports

Eagles stars’ value decrease over poor run

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Key Super Eagles players have seen their transfer market value plummeted after enduring unimpressive run for their club sides recently. In a list of greatest decrease in market value which was compiled by respectable website Transfermarkt.com, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi tops the table involving Nigerian players. The former Arsenal forward’s worth has been devalued by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica