UEFA League: Atalanta stun Liverpool as Man City progress

*Wins for Madrid, Bayern, Ajax

Atalanta scored twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool and blow qualification from Champions League Group D wide open.

A much-changed Reds side lacked fluidity and failed to have a shot on target at Anfield on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens struck for the Serie A side midway through the second half.

Mohamed Salah, returning to the side, had fired over with the Reds’ best chance in the first half.

The Italian outfit looked more likely to break the deadlock and did so when Ilicic poked beyond Alisson from Alejandro Gomez’s teasing cross.

The visitors double their lead four minutes later when an unmarked Gosens volleyed in from Hans Hateboer’s nod down.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp immediately made four substitutions in a bid to get something from the game, but the changes could not prevent the Reds suffering their first home defeat inside 90 minutes since September 2018.

Klopp’s side still remain top of the group and need one win from their final two games – at home to Ajax and Midtjylland – to qualify.

Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola insisted the goals will come after Manchester City dominated Olympiakos to secure progress to the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.

Guardiola’s side required one point from their match in Piraeus to reach the last-16 and victory on Wednesday ensures they remain firm favourites to finish top of Group C.

City were comfortable throughout against the Greek champions but 20-year-old England international Phil Foden scored the only goal after 36 minutes when he slotted in from Raheem Sterling’s delightful back-pass.

Olympiakos failed to register a shot, or indeed even a touch in City’s box, until the 88th-minute, but Ilkay Gundogan blazed wide and Bernardo Silva was denied at close range as City failed to add to their tally, despite 22 attempts at goal.

“It will come. We would love to do more, but one day it will come and we will break everything,” Guardiola said.

“We played really well in all departments. We are already in the next round, now we can focus on the Premier League and the other competitions.”

And Inter Milan’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League were dealt a huge blow as Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 victory at the San Siro.

Arturo Vidal was shown two yellow cards by referee Anthony Taylor after Inter’s penalty claims were waved away.

Eden Hazard converted an early spot kick for Real, with substitute Rodrygo scoring with his first touch.

Antonio Conte’s side are rooted to the bottom of Group B with just two points from four games.

The win for Zinedine Zidane’s men moves the thirteen-time European champions up into second place in the group, one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach cruised to a 4-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the earlier kick off, scoring three first-half goals to boost their hopes of qualifying top of the group.

RESULTS

B Mgladbach 4 – 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos 0 – 1 Man City

Atl Madrid 0 – 0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich 3 – 1 RB Salzburg

Inter Milan 0 – 2 Real Madrid

Marseille 0 – 2 FC Porto

Ajax 3 – 1 FC Midtjylland

Liverpool 0 – 2 Atalanta

Like this: Like Loading...