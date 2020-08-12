UEFA League: Barca player tests positive for COVID-19

Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine Barcelona players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home.

The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities.

All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests, reports fcbarcelona.com.

The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in Friday’s crunch Champions League quarter-final showdown with German football powerhouse, Bayern Munich.

