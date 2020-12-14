News

UEFA League: Barca to face PSG, Liverpool met RB Leipzig

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Liverpool will face last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea come up against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978.

Holders Bayern Munich face Italian side Lazio, who are in the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years, reports the BBC.

Barcelona face Paris St-Germain in arguably the tie of the round, a repeat of their 2017 classic.

On that occasion the French side won 4-0 in the first leg but Barcelona completed a stunning 6-1 home win to advance.

PSG forward Neymar, injured against Lyon on Sunday, scored twice for Barcelona in the last two minutes of that dramatic comeback – for Barcelona. The Brazilian recently said he wants Barca great Lionel Messi to join him in Paris next season.

All three Premier League teams will be away for the first leg before having home advantage for the return matches.

The first legs will be spread across two midweeks, taking place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16 and 17 March.

Bayern – who beat PSG in last season’s final – are favourites with the bookmakers to retain their title.

Champions League last-16 draw

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kwara receives relief materials for rainstorm victims

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Government has received various relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for victims of rainstorms in parts of the state, following efforts by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and federal lawmakers from the state.   This comes barely three weeks after the Governor visited the NEMA headquarters to seek urgent support for the […]
News

Ortom lauds Wike’s development strides, says he’s a man of integrity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lauded the giant strides of his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, in the development of the state.   The governor said such milestones were clear testimonies to the fact that he (Wike) was “a man of integrity and a true democrat, who abhorred injustice and makes his views […]
News

COVID-19: Okowa, wife, daughter test negative

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

There was jubilation at the Delta State Government House in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday when the news filtered that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter have respectively tested negative for COVID-19.   The three members of the governor’s family had over two weeks ago, tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus, and had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: