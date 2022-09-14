Sports

UEFA League: Bayern coach wants Mane to be more self-confident

Sadio Mane is still adapting to Bayern Munich’s style of play but has to be a bit more self-confident, head coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the forward failed to register a shot in their 2-0 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern won at home on Tuesday, with Mane substituted in the 70th minute.

Mane has scored five times for the Bundesliga club since joining them from Liverpool but is without a goal in their last four games.

“It’s quite normal as a newcomer, who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more. Maybe less looking for the ball or teammates, and trying to be a bit more self-confident.

“But we are very happy that we have him and he will put his stamp on our game.”

Bayern travel to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

Sports

FA Cup: Man United hope to reenact cup-winning era

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have proven themselves as regular trophy winners since 1990 and haven’t gone more than three years without winning silverware since then. They have not gone longer than three years without a trophy since 1990, when Sir Alex Ferguson began his amazing medal haul with the FA Cup. This year proves very crucial for […]
Sports

Man Utd prefer to lose Pogba as free agent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United would rather lose Paul Pogba as a free agent next summer than have to sell him at a low price in the upcoming January transfer window, if the Frenchman is going to leave the club. Pogba is approaching the final six months of his contract and is keen to keep all his […]
Sports

Aruna records third league victory in Bundesliga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri returned to winning ways with TTC RhönSprudel Fulda- Maberzell (TTC) in the Table Tennis Bundesliga as he was instrumental to his team’s 3-1 win over TTC OE Bad Homburg at the weekend. Quadriwhofeaturedintwoof theITTFRestart TournamentsinChinalastweekwasinfineform in TTC’s third home win as the team climbed to ninth position in the 12-team league in […]

