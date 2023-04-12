Sports

UEFA League: Benfica boss believes they can turn around deficit at Inter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt insisted all was not lost even with his side in perilous danger of Champions League elimination after losing 2-0 at home to Inter Milan in their quarterfinal, first leg on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku saw the Italian outfit take a giant step towards the last four while leaving the Portuguese league leaders with it all to do.

“Being 2-0 down at home is not good, but we are at halftime in the tie,” Schmidt told reporters at the Estadio da Luz. “Of course, we can go to Milan to win.

“We had good moments but we also had bad luck with the penalty and we could have had a penalty or two ourselves. It’s football.”

Barella scored with a powerful header in a sweeping attacking move to give Inter a deserved 51st-minute lead but Benfica skipper Joao Mario was unfortunate to give away the penalty with a handball in the 82nd.

“It was a tough game. I think both teams had their chances. We didn’t take advantage of ours, unfortunately,” added German-born Schmidt.

“We stayed in the game, the players gave everything. We created good moments, but we conceded the second goal from the penalty spot. That’s the story of the game.”

Tuesday’s loss was only the third of the season for Benfica but their second in a row. They lost 2-1 at home to closest challengers Porto in the league last Friday, which cut their runaway lead in the standings to seven points.

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dembele fires Barca past Sociedad to Copa semis

Posted on Author Reporter

      Ousmane Dembele’s strike, capping a brilliant individual display, helped Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 and reach the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. The French forward struck in the 52nd minute to power the record 31-time champions through against 10-man La Real, who had Brais Mendez sent off late in the first […]
Sports

EPL: Man United coast past Brighton thanks to Fernandes’ double

Posted on Author Reporter

  With Bruno Fernandes providing an irresistible spark, the sense of possibility felt tantalising for Manchester United. Brighton are not a team that have been rolled over too many times this season, despite their lowly position, but the ease and panache with which United recorded their latest positive result represented a statement of intent. Ole Gunnar […]
Sports

Ighalo: Solskjaer wasn’t fair to me at Man United

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Odion Ighalo is grateful to Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for giving him the opportunity to realize his dream of playing for the Red Devils but the striker bemoans lack of opportunity towards the end of his stay at Old Trafford. The former Super Eagles striker in a programme on Brila FM on Friday […]

Leave a Reply