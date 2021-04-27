Sports

UEFA League: Benzema stunner earns Madrid draw against Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chelsea produced a composed performance to secure a fully deserved draw and a crucial away goal to put themselves in a promising position after their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.
Thomas Tuchel’s side were superior on the night and might even regard themselves as unfortunate not to take an advantage into the return at Stamford Bridge in eight days’ time as they set their sights on a final date against either Manchester City or Paris St-Germain in Istanbul on May 29, reports the BBC.
Chelsea over-ran Madrid in the early stages and should have taken the lead when Timo Werner shot straight at keeper Thibaut Courtois from only six yards – but they were ahead after only 14 minutes when Christian Pulisic kept his cool to steer home a clever finish.
Real were on the ropes but danger man Karim Benzema, who had glanced the outside of an upright from long range, brought them back into the game with a brilliant equaliser, cushioning the ball with a header before sending an acrobatic volley beyond Edouard Mendy in the 29th minute.
Chelsea had the better of the second half but could not carve out the chance to score a potentially vital second. Manager Tuchel will still be very satisfied with both the performance and result.
RESULT
Madrid 1 – 1 Chelsea

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League: Man United drop Cavani ahead PSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New recruit, Edinson Cavani, will not feature against his former club, PSG as Manchester United left him behind along with under fire skipper, Harry Maguire. Cavani was initially anticipated as likely to make his debut with Manchester United in the Champions League clash with PSG in Paris. But the 33-year-old did not travel to the […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr substitutes Simon with Onuachu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has finally invited Genk’s prolific forward Paul Onuachu for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations AFCON-qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho later in the month. Onuachu who is on standby list is to replace Nantes Moses Simon, who will no longer be available for both encounters due to the […]
Sports

Australian Open delayed by three weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

The Australian Open will start on February 8 next year after being pushed back three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first Grand Slam of the 2021 season was scheduled to take place in Melbourne from January 18-31, reports the BBC. The four-day qualifying event has been moved to Doha, Qatar and will start […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica