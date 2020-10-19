Sports

UEFA League: Cavani trains with Man United ahead of PSG visit

Edinson Cavani has joined Odion Ighalo and the rest of his new Manchester United teammates in training for the first time ahead of a reunion with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Cavani joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day as a free agent, having previously left the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of last season.
United took to social media to release footage of the 33-year-old in a training session with the rest of the squad.
The Uruguay international was forced to undergo mandatory quarantine in line with their regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic, which made him miss Saturday’s victory against Newcastle United.
The ex-Napoli hitman joins Ighalo, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the club’s A-list options in attack for Europe’s prized competition.
Cavani spent seven years at the Parc des Princes, scoring 200 goals in 301 games and helping PSG become the cream crop club of France.
He topped the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts in consecutive seasons between 2016 and 2018, and was named the league’s Player of the Year in 2017.

