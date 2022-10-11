UEFA League: Chelsea beat 10-man Milan, Man City into last 16

Maccabi stun Juve, Celtic beaten again

Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable victory at AC Milan after former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori received an early red card.

Tomori was sent off for pulling back Mason Mount in the area, with Jorginho converting the penalty, reports the BBC.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead with a confident strike against his former club.

But Chelsea and England suffered a blow in the second half when right-back Reece James limped off.

The win continues Graham Potter’s unbeaten start as Chelsea manager, with four wins in his first five games.

It moves Chelsea top of Group E with seven points from four matches, but it remains extremely tight with Red Bull Salzburg on six points and both Milan and Dinamo Zagreb on four.

And 10-man Manchester City missed a penalty and had a goal ruled out as they were made to wait to reach the last 16 of the Champions League by Copenhagen in a VAR-dominated contest.

A dramatic opening saw two contentious decisions set the tone for the evening.

Rodri’s superb 25-yard effort for City was ruled out after Riyad Mahrez was penalised for handling, while the visitors benefited by being awarded a penalty when the ball struck home defender Nicolai Boilesen on the arm as he competed for a corner with Manuel Akanji.

But Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara brilliantly saved Mahrez’s spot-kick to the delight of a raucous Parken Stadium crowd before Pep Guardiola’s side had Sergio Gomez sent-off for a professional foul on 19-year-old forward Hakon Haraldsson five minutes later.

The decision again came after the Portuguese referee Artur Dias was referred to the pitch-side monitor and left the English champions forced to reshape and play the final hour a man down.

And Juventus face a tough task if they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League after suffering a shock loss away to Maccabi Haifa.

Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals for the Israeli side to leave Juventus third in Group H with two games left.

Atzili’s first came after only seven minutes when Pierre Cornud’s cross bounced off Atzili’s back and crept in.

The second saw Atzili fire a shot into the top corner after a bright run and pass by team-mate Frantzdy Pierrot.

Juventus only have three points from their four matches, after they had beaten Maccabi Haifa 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium last week.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side now have to win at Benfica on 25 October and at home to Paris St-Germain on November 2 to have any chance of making the last 16.

RESULTS

FC Copenhagen 0 – 0 Man City

AC Milan 0 – 2 Chelsea

Celtic 0 – 2 RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 – 1 Real Madrid

PSG 1 – 1 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 2 – 0 Juventus

Dinamo Zagreb 1 – 1 RB Salzburg

B’Dortmund 1 – 1 Sevilla

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...