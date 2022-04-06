Sports

UEFA League: Chelsea lose to Madrid, Villarreal stun Bayern

Karim Benzema’s hat-trick left Chelsea with a mountain to climb if they are to retain their Champions League crown as Real Madrid took a two-goal advantage in the quarter-final first leg.

France forward Benzema headed in first-half crosses from Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric to silence Stamford Bridge, reports the BBC.

A Kai Havertz header pulled one back before half-time but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s error gifted Benzema his third.

Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu for the second leg next Tuesday (April 12).

And ex-Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma scored as Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The home side were superb from the outset and led inside 10 minutes when Danjuma stabbed in from close range.

Francis Coquelin had a goal ruled out while Gerard Moreno hit the post as Villarreal pushed for a second.

German champions Bayern were well below par and did not manage a shot on target until the second half.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals for club and country this season, was kept quiet by a well-organised Villarreal defence as the hosts followed up their impressive win against Juventus in the previous round with another big result.

But as poor as Bayern were they will feel they can turn things round against the Spanish side in the return leg on Tuesday, April 12.

RESULTS

Chelsea 1 – 3 Madrid

Villarreal 1 – 0 Bayern

 

