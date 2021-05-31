Sports

UEFA League: Chelsea rake in £70m for beating Man City in final

…as Man Utd also enjoy windfall

Chelsea secured a major cash boost following their Champions League win over Man City.
Kai Havertz scored the only goal to fire Thomas Tuchel’s men to a stunning victory over their  Premier League rivals to claim the ultimate prize in Porto.
And as well as taking home the coveted piece of silverware, the Blues also bagged themselves a tasty lump sum for their efforts.
The Champions League prize money is split based on how far each side progress in the competition and how many matches they win along the way.
Teams who reach the group stage receive a fee of £13.14m, while each win in the group pays £2.32m and a draw gets you £770k.
Teams who then manage to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament are then awarded additional prize money.
Teams earn £8.16m for progressing to the round of 16, £9m for the quarter-finals and £10.3m for the semi-finals.
The winners of the Champions League then pocket £16m compared to the runners-up who receive £13m.
How much did Man City earn?
Man City won five group stage games and drew one, meaning they had earned over £50m before the final.
Their runner-up finish means they have raked in just over £60m.
How much did Chelsea earn?
Chelsea won four group matches, drawing two, meaning they earned just under £50m up until Saturday’s showdown.
Saturday’s win now takes their total earned in the competition to just under £70m.
Those figures are performance-based, but UEFA distributes more cash to clubs based on the broadcast ‘market pool’ concept, which sees money distributed depending on the size of their television market.
The cash pot in the Champions League is far greater than the Europa League.
There are conflicting reports on whether future prize money in the competitions will be impacted by the coronavirus  pandemic.
In October 2020, The Times reported that UEFA would cut the prize money over the next five years but then L’Equipe claimed that the windfall would actually increase going forward.
Meanwhile, Manchester United may have crashed out at the early stage of the UEFA Champions League and relegated to the second-tier Europa league in which they got to the final, they still made more money from the former.
This is because the Champions League is far greater than the Europa League.
For this reason, Manchester United only took home £8.5m from the knockout stage as they lost to Villarreal in the final, but claimed £23m from the Champions League despite going out at the group phase.
*Courtesy: Mirror

