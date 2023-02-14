Sports

UEFA League: Coman repeats 2020 trick as Bayern beat poor PSG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Tottenham fall to narrow first-leg loss at Milan

 

Kingsley Coman repeated his 2020 Champions League final heroics as Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain in their last 16 first-leg tie.

The Frenchman volleyed home the winner early in the second half in Paris, reports the BBC.

Lionel Messi started and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench after recent injuries, but neither could inspire a below-par PSG.

Mbappe looked to have rescued a late draw, however his goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

The Ligue 1 champions have now lost their last three matches in all competitions.

And Tottenham will have to produce a Champions League comeback after Brahim Diaz gave AC Milan a narrow win in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the San Siro.

Diaz nodded in early on after Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster had saved a Theo Hernandez shot and then superbly got a hand on the scorer’s initial follow-up attempt.

Antonio Conte’s side looked relatively comfortable for long periods of the contest against the seven-time European champions – as a youthful pairing of Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp deputised ably for the suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the injured Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

However, they were rarely able to build any attacking momentum with their front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and, until his withdrawal, Dejan Kulusevski well shackled by a disciplined home defence.

Aside from ambitious long-range efforts from Emerson Royal and Sarr, Conte’s side appeared most capable of threatening from set-pieces but neither Kane nor Eric Dier were able to direct headers on goal from two excellent Son deliveries.

In the end, Spurs were grateful for the profligacy of the hosts as Belgian midfielder Charles de Ketelaere and German defender Malick Thiaw both headed excellent opportunities – to put the Italian side firmly in control of the tie – wide.

Had either nodded in from close range, Spurs would have faced an even more challenging recovery operation in the return leg in London on Wednesday, March 8.

As it is, they must try to turn the tie round without Dier, who will be suspended after he collected a second-half booking.

RESULTS

PSG 0 – 1 Bayern

Milan 1 – 0 Spurs

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rashford beats Iwobi, Man City star to POTM award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi supplied the assist for Neal Maupay’s clincher that helped Everton to their first win of the season against West Ham Iwobi has been in red-hot form this season, but his efforts were not enough to get him the coveted award Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has beaten Super Eagles star […]
Sports

MTN Junior Tennis: Egbeyemi, Amasiani take rivalry to Boys U-12

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hard fighting and very talented 9-year-old Mohamed Okondiji from the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club lost out of a semifinal place despite a spirited effort and the loud support from his team mates. Okondiji was beaten by Basit Adepoju,10, in the last group match which witnessed several long rallies 9-6. Adepoju subsequently qualified for the finals […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal, Spurs battle for capital city bragging rights

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Although they may be only be six kilometres apart physically, but when it comes to the ‘beautiful game’ the gulf that exists between North London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is immeasurable.   The battle to be the top footballing dog in the British capital has raged on for ages with neither the clubs nor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica