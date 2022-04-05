UEFA League: de Bruyne gives Man City slender lead over Atletico

…as Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1

Kevin de Bruyne’s second-half goal gave Manchester City a narrow victory over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

While Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession they struggled to penetrate a typically resilient and robust Atletico defence for long periods, reports the BBC.

However, the introduction of Phil Foden reaped immediate dividends, with the England midfielder sliding in De Bruyne, 79 seconds after entering the fray as a substitute – and the Belgian firmly placed his finish past visiting goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

City travel to Spain for the second leg on 13 April (20:00 BST).

And in Portugal, Liverpool will take a two-goal lead into the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield after earning an important victory over Benfica in Lisbon.

Luis Diaz scored late in the second half to put Jurgen Klopp’s side in control of the contest after it looked like they had failed to capitalise on a dominant first half.

Ibrahima Konate rose highest to head the visitors into the lead from a corner in the 17th minute before Sadio Mane added a clinical second to dampen the mood at a lively Estadio da Luz.

But the home fans ramped up the noise again shortly after the interval when Konate’s mistake allowed sought-after striker Darwin Nunez to pull one back for the Portuguese outfit.

The Premier League side will have a healthy advantage when they welcome Benfica in the second leg next Wednesday, however, after Diaz added a late third with a composed finish after rounding the keeper.

RESULTS

Man City 1 – 0 Atletico

Benfica 1 – 3 Liverpool

