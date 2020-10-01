UEFA League draw: Liverpool face Ajax; Man Utd tackle PSG

Premier League champions Liverpool will face Ajax in the Champions League group stage this season.

Chelsea are in a group with Europa League winners Sevilla, while Manchester City will face Porto.

Manchester United have been drawn against Paris St-Germain, who they knocked out in the last 16 in 2018-19, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G.

The draw in Geneva is taking place without club officials present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s group stage begins on Tuesday, October 20 while the final is on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

The draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Man City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Bruges

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Man Utd, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

