Sports

UEFA League fallout: Riots erupt in Paris after PSG lose

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rioting erupted in Paris Sundaybnight following the city’s biggest football club losing the European Cup final.
Tear gas and baton charges were used by French police on thousands of Paris Saint Germain football fans following the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League game, reports the mailonline.co.uk.
Despite France’s capital being a coronavirus red zone, crowds had built up around the Parc de Princes, PSG’s home ground, and on the Champs Elysee.
‘Trouble started before the final whistle,’ said a fan at the Parc des Princes. ‘Riot police were out in force, and they came under attack when PSG went one-nil down.’
As he spoke, scores of tear gas cannisters were aimed at fans, who fired red flares and fireworks back.
Videos posted on Twitter showed the concourse around the Parc looking and sounding like a war zone.
At one stage a white police vehicle was attacked by a small group of fans – prompting police to move in.
Riot police were also involved in skirmishes with gangs of youths in other parts of the city, including packed cafés, were arrests were made.
Fans had wandered onto busy roads waving flags and scarves, and forcing the traffic to stop.
Large crowds also appeared at the PSG home ground – Parc des Princes in the west of the City.
Paris has introduced some of the strictest Covid-19 measures in Europe in recent days, including making masks obligatory in many public spaces.
There has been a spike in cases of the respiratory disease across France, meaning it is now on Britain’s quarantine list, meaning anyone coming back to the UK from the country has to self-isolate for 14 days.
Despite this, thousands of PSG fans were on the street, and there were 3000 police and gendarmes trying to keep order.
The game had been played behind closed doors in Lisbon because of the pandemic, meaning millions watching around the world on television.
Paris Saint-Germain fans gathered in their numbers in the French capital as the club chased the first ever Champions League triumph in their history against Bayern Munich in Lisbon.
Hoards of fans have been pictured gathered outside the club’s Parc des Princes stadium on Sunday, with flares set off, flags on display and loud drums being played by the French champion’s ultras.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Why my son won’t be a boxer like me – Anthony Joshua

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua is one of the most successful boxers in the world – but nothing is more important to him than family. The two-time world champion has earned an estimated £61million during his glittering career, reports mirror.co.uk. Despite his immense success and vast wealth, the Olympic gold medallist spends little of his fortune on […]
Sports

My career has been beyond my wildest dreams –Silva

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester City’s David Silva says his trophy-laden career with the English Premier League (EPL) club has exceeded his wildest dreams.   The 34-year-old Spaniard said this on Saturday as he was preparing for his final league game against Norwich City on Sunday. He has won 11 trophies in 10 seasons with Manchester City, including four […]
Sports

FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: