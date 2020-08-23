Sports

UEFA League final: Bayern won’t change plan – Flick

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hansi Flick insisted that Bayern Munich will stick with their attacking principles despite the threat posed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
With Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, PSG have the ability to unlock the German champions having reunited to devastating effect in the semi-final win over Leipzig, but Flick is not fazed by facing such a talented triumvirate.
“In our games over the last 10 months we’ve always tried to impose our style on the opposition and always played with a high line,” Flick said. “Ultimately we’ve got results doing that, so we won’t change too much on that score.
“What we’ve noticed firstly is the fact we’ve had this high line, we don’t necessarily want to give too much space to the opposition, but of course there’s quite a lot of space in behind our defensive line.
“What is important is we can press the opposition when we are in possession, we have to make sure we can cover all that ground when it goes behind.
“It’s important to cut out those passing lines and not give our opponent space to pass the ball into. They have pace and are a top team with incredible players.”
Defender Joshua Kimmich will be among those tasked with keeping PSG’s front three at bay.
“We don’t know the starting XI at this stage but I think I’m going to play right-back,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.   Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack.   The Gabonese forward, […]
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth score four in bizarre second half against Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Spurs, Wolves, Aston Villa Bournemouth came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. In a calamitous two minutes, the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu […]
Sports

Europa League: Ole relieved as Man United avoid shootout

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjær expressed delight after Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals, knocking out FC Copenhagen in extra time via a Bruno Fernandes penalty. After the tie remained goalless for 90 minutes the manager’s introduction of Juan Mata for Mason Greenwood proved pivotal, the former’s pass to Anthony Martial leading to the winning spot-kick. Fernandes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: