Sports

UEFA League Final: Feels like the first time – Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Jurgen Klopp said reaching his fourth Champions League final as a coach felt almost like a new experience as his Liverpool side came back from two goals down against Villarreal to secure a 5-2 aggregate win in their semifinal on Tuesday.

Liverpool, leading 2-0 from the first leg in England last week, were rocked by two first half goals from the Spanish side. However, three second half strikes secured their third Champions League final in five seasons under the German.

“It feels like the first in 20 (years),” Klopp, who led Borussia Dortmund to the final of the competition in 2013, told BT Sport. “It’s outstanding, because we obviously made it a little tricky for ourselves, but we knew these kind of things could happen.”

Liverpool head to the final in Paris to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City, who play their second leg in Madrid on Wednesday with City holding a slender 4-3 lead on aggregate.

Klopp’s side were shocked by Villarreal’s aggressive man-marking in the first half which took them out of their own pressing game, and the coach conceded that he struggled to find highlights from the opening 45 minutes to show his players.

“We knew what was wrong because it was obvious, but we didn’t have a situation to show them where we got it right,” Klopp explained.

“I said (to my staff) ‘find one where do it well and we can show it’, and we come in and they said ‘no, we don’t have it.'”

The introduction of Colombian winger Luis Diaz at the break seemed to liven up Liverpool’s attack as Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane scored the goals that got them into the final.

“Obviously Luis, what a player he is, but it’s not about who came on, it was about how we started to play,” Klopp explained.

The 54-year-old coach said he had no preference for who his team would face in the final on May 28, saying “whoever it will be, it will be massive”.

For opposite number Unai Emery it was the end of an epic Champions League campaign for Villarreal, who knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich en route to the semifinals.

“Tonight we showed everybody we are a good team as well, we can have chances… but the difference in two matches, in the first leg and the second leg was their excellence,” the Spaniard told BT Sport.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Plateau Utd beat Rivers, others to Adetunji’s signature

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, has beaten over four clubs to the signature of highlyrated striker, Sunday Adetunji.   The former Abia Warriors star signed the dotted lines at the weekend after strong negotiation involving the player, his agent and the club’s management. It would be recalled that Abia Warriors was the first […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea slip up in title race with Everton draw, Liverpool beat Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea missed their Covid-hit first-choice strikers as they suffered another setback in their Premier League title challenge when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Everton on Thursday, leaving the Blues four points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Chelsea failed to turn early dominance into goals before Mason Mount made the breakthrough […]
Sports

4 mistakes to avoid in 2021 as per Sports Consultant, Skinnybets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Many sports bettors regularly lose money but never think about altering their routine in any manner. Perhaps for one thing – they do not know that they are making a mistake in the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica