Sports

UEFA League: Guardiola relieved, Simeone unconvinced by praise

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was relieved that his team survived a nerve-wracking Champions League second leg with Atletico Madrid, but his words of praise for the Spanish side did not go down well with opposite number Diego Simeone.

City held on to draw their last-eight clash 0-0 to reach the semifinals 1-0 on aggregate.

Guardiola praised Atletico for a great second half when they came on strong against City and pushed hard for a goal that would have taken the game to extra time.

“They put us with our back against the wall,” Guardiola said.

“It was like we have forgotten how to play, but it was all their merit. Today we are celebrating getting through, but by the second part we had, we easily could be eliminated.”

The Man City boss blamed the fixture calendar and last weekend’s Premier League match against title rivals Liverpool for their lack of intensity in the second half.

“We came from a difficult game on the weekend with no time to prepare to this one,” Guardiola said.

“I have a lot of respect for Atletico. They have a lot of merit in what they do. They can play how they want, I have never criticised Atletico’s game and what Diego Simeone does, he knows how to do like nobody else in the world.”

Atletico boss Simeone, however, was not convinced that Guardiola was being sincere.

“I have no reason to give an opinion about what someone says, good or bad. Very intelligent people with a great lexicon can, with words of praise, despise you. But we that have a lesser lexicon are not stupid,” Simeone told a news conference.

“I am clear that we are proud of who we are, of how we compete. And I love seeing those who win celebrating it, because it shows once again that the important thing is to win.”

Man City will now face the 13-time winners Real Madrid after they eliminated holders Chelsea.

“They are the Champions League kings, I’m looking forward to it,” Guardiola told reporters.

“It is the third Champions League semifinal in our history and the second in a row, but if we play like we did in the second half against Atletico, forget it. We won’t have anything to do against Real.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Boxing: Parker beats Chisora in brutal thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker secured a brilliant points win over Britain’s Derek Chisora in a thrilling fight at the AO Arena in Manchester. Parker, who gained a controversial points victory in their first bout in May, made a great start, with Chisora having to take a count in round four. Chisora was knocked […]
Sports

Title defence: Joshua admits ring rust worries after year without fight

Posted on Author Reporter

*Boxer defends world titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday “Oh, definitely,” Anthony Joshua says as he considers whether his year out of the ring could affect him on Saturday night when he defends his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London. “That’s what makes this fight so interesting. This year has just thrown every obstacle at […]
Sports

Mikel vital to Stoke City promotion push – coach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has several lucrative offers elsewhere before signing for them. Speaking on how crucial the former Chelsea will be for the club for the club’s quest for premier league football next season, O’Neil said Mikel’s commitment unquestionable. Mikel has been involved in all Stoke City […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica