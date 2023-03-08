Sports

UEFA League: Havertz’s penalty re-take a ‘joke’ – Bellingham

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The decision to allow Kai Havertz to re-take his penalty was a “joke”, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham said after Chelsea knocked the German club out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dortmund won the first leg at home 1-0 but a first-half goal by Raheem Sterling and a controversial penalty by Havertz handed them a 2-0 defeat in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as they crashed out of the last 16 2-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea were given a penalty in the second half after a cross from Ben Chilwell smacked into the outstretched hand of Dortmund defender Marius Wolf.

Havertz hit the post from the spot but the penalty was re-taken after VAR alerted the referee that Dortmund players had encroached into the area. In his second try, Havertz went on to score, sending Chelsea into the quarterfinals.

“I’m not sure what more he can do with his hand,” Bellingham told BT Sport, referring to Wolf. “That in itself was disappointing and the fact that they’ve had a retake, I think it’s a joke.

“For every penalty, especially when you have such a slow run-up, there’s going to be people encroaching into the box by a yard or so. He has made the decision and we have to live with it.”

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said his team would refrain from complaining.

“If a decision takes about five or six minutes then it’s not easy to make a call,” Terzic said.

“But as the manager of the team, I’m responsible for the performance of the team and staff, but not the performance of the referee. We didn’t speak about the referee a lot last week and we won’t start with that tonight.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

No advantage for Australia from Qatar experience, says Degenek

Posted on Author Reporter

  Central defender Milos Degenek does not believe Australia will gain an advantage at the World Cup from having played regularly in host nation Qatar’s air-conditioned stadiums during the qualifying rounds for this month’s tournament. The Socceroos, who booked their berth with victory over Peru in a playoff held in Qatar in June, played four […]
Sports

European Super League: Italian FA passes new rule to ban breakaway clubs

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has approved a rule that would ban clubs who sign up to breakaway competitions from competing in Serie A. It follows the collapse of the proposed European Super League which involved Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, reports the BBC. The tournament sparked furious backlash but Juve, plus Barcelona and Real […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: England need late Maguire strike to beat Poland

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Maguire’s late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley. Poland presented a much sterner test than the formalities against San Marino and Albania and it looked like England would have to settle for a point until Maguire struck five […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica