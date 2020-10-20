Sports

UEFA League: Key battles in PSG v Man United duel

When Manchester United face Paris Saint Germain tonight in the Champions League duel, there will be three key battles,  The first will be that of Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof marshalling the defence to hold PSG’s most dangerous player, the Brazilian Neymar.
Lindelof will lead United’s defence in the absence of Harry Maguire and has the job of keeping Neymar quiet. If he can get to grips with the Brazil star, there is also the searing pace of Kylian Mbappe to worry about.
Next is that of stand-in skipper, Bruno Fernandes battling with PSG’s Danilo Pereira who is expected to make his PSG debut after signing on loan from FC Porto before the international break, and his duel with Portuguese compatriot Fernandes could be a significant factor in deciding the outcome of the Champions League duel.
Then comes the Luke Shaw v Angel Di Maria encounter. The Old Trafford flop Di Maria has inflicted damage on United before in the colours of Real Madrid and PSG, and will be highly motivated to do so again. Shaw will have his work cut out to stop the Argentine.

