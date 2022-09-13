Sports

UEFA League: Late Matip header gives Liverpool win over Ajax, Lewandowski wayward as Bayern beat Bara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Joel Matip’s late header gave Liverpool their first Champions League win this season with a dramatic victory against Ajax at Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp demanded a reaction to the “horror show” of the 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in their opening Group A game and this was certainly a vast improvement, reports the BBC.

Liverpool created plenty of openings and were deservedly ahead after 17 minutes when Mohamed Salah swept home Diogo Jota’s pass.

Ajax had barely threatened but were level 10 minutes later when Mohammed Kudus thumped in an emphatic finish off the underside of the bar after he was played in by Steven Berghuis.

Liverpool created chances in front of The Kop – while Daley Blind missed a great chance to put Ajax ahead late on – before Matip rose to head home from a corner in the closing moments.

And missed chances by Robert Lewandowski on his return to Bayern Munich proved costly as his Barcelona side lost in Germany.

Outplayed in the first half, Bayern blew their Spanish opponents away after the break with goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane.

Hernandez headed in at the near post after 50 minutes, before Sane clipped home to seal the win shortly after.

Lewandowski spurned a number of clear openings in an entertaining match.

And in one of the early kick offs, Tottenham conceded two injury-time goals as they slumped to a Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs had a number of good chances but could not take them and looked on course to earn a point in Portugal.

However, in the 91st minute Paulinho headed in from Pedro Goncalves’ left-wing corner to put the hosts ahead.

It got better for Sporting as another substitute, Arthur Gomes, hit a fine, low strike to make it 2-0 and hand Spurs their first loss of the season.

Sporting are top of Group D on six points after two victories, with Spurs second on three points.

RESULTS

Sporting 2 -0 Tottenham

Liverpool 2 – 1 Ajax

Bayern Munich 2 – 0 Barcelona

Viktoria Plzen 0 – 2 Inter Milan

B Leverkusen 2 – 0 Atletico

FC Porto 0 – 4 Club Bruges

Marseille 0 – 1 Frankfurt

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Makinde hails 3SC’s return to Premier League

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has praised the resounding success recorded by the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) by securing the long-awaited promotion to the elite Nigerian Premier Football League.   He maintained that the promotion is in line with his campaign promise to get the Oluyole Warriors promoted to the elite league within two […]
Sports

Eto’o: Okocha was as good as Ronaldinho but didn’t get due recognition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o has said Nigerian legend Austin Okocha was as talented and magical as Brazilian great Ronaldinho Gaucho but he didn’t get the deserved applaud.   But Eto’o is displeased that the ex-Super Eagles captain did not receive as many accolades during his career as his former Barcelona teammate. […]
Sports

Golden Eaglets know U-17 AFCON group rivals Wednesday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Abuja

Golden Eaglets will know their opponents at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Wednesday after the draw for the tournament. The Eaglets were beaten finalists of WAFU B edition of the qualifiers in Togo as 12 teams qualified for the competition.   They include hosts Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica