Sports

UEFA League: Leipzig shock Atletico to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

RB Leipzig will play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals after Tyler Adams’ late deflected winner knocked out Atletico Madrid.
Dani Olmo put the German side ahead with a close-range header but substitute Joao Felix levelled from the penalty spot for Atletico before Adams grabbed the winner for Leipzig with two minutes remaining, reports the BBC.
Madrid, chasing a third final in the last six years, seemed content to take the one-legged tie in Lisbon to extra-time and sat back for much of the game.
They were punished for their characteristically defensive approach as Adams’ deflected strike two minutes from time sent Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting side through to face Paris St-Germain.
RESULT
RB Leipzig 2 – 1 Atletico

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nigerian striker happy to join Greek outfit AEK Athens  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria striker Bright Enobakhare says he’s delighted to secure a move to Greek Super League club, AEK Athens. The 22-year-old Dream Team VII striker joined the former Greek champions following his exit from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. The striker, however, put pen to paper for a three year deal with the […]
Sports

Travel bans could force clubs to forfeit European games next season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clubs participating in next season’s European competitions could be made to forfeit matches if they fail to inform UEFA of travel restrictions. It comes as European football’s governing body said it would publish a list of known travel restrictions between countries before the start of each draw, reports Sky Sports. Clubs would then have […]
Sports

Boxing: ‘Iron Mike’ makes ring comeback Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

*To face Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson is set to make his comeback against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout. The boxing veterans, who have a combined age of 105, will lock horns in California on September 12. TMZ confirmed: “‘Iron Mike’ will take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: