UEFA League: Leipzig shock Atletico to reach semis

RB Leipzig will play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals after Tyler Adams’ late deflected winner knocked out Atletico Madrid.

Dani Olmo put the German side ahead with a close-range header but substitute Joao Felix levelled from the penalty spot for Atletico before Adams grabbed the winner for Leipzig with two minutes remaining, reports the BBC.

Madrid, chasing a third final in the last six years, seemed content to take the one-legged tie in Lisbon to extra-time and sat back for much of the game.

They were punished for their characteristically defensive approach as Adams’ deflected strike two minutes from time sent Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting side through to face Paris St-Germain.

RESULT

RB Leipzig 2 – 1 Atletico

