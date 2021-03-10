Sports

UEFA League: Liverpool beat Leipzig to seal q’final spot, Barca out

Liverpool gave their flagging season a timely boost by beating RB Leipzig to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
The English champions have seen their hopes of retaining the league title they won last June all but ended by a shocking run of recent domestic form, which includes defeat in each of their last six games at Anfield, reports the BBC.
But their quest for a second European crown in three seasons remains very much alive thanks to a more confident and composed display in what was technically a home fixture but played at the same venue as the first leg – Budapest’s Puskas Arena.
For 70 minutes, Liverpool were extremely wasteful in front of goal, but sealed the tie when Mohamed Salah cut inside and finished low shortly after Leipzig substitute Alexander Sorloth had struck the bar with a header.
Sadio Mane made absolutely sure with a neat finish from Divock Origi’s superb cross.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will find out their last-eight opponents when the draw is made on Friday, 19 March.
And in Paris, PSG held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw to knock the Spanish side out of the competition on a 5-2 aggregate having won the first leg 4-1.
RESULTS
Liverpool 2 – 0 RB Leipzig
(Agg 4-0)
PSG 1 – 1 Barcelona
(Agg 5-2)

