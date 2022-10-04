UEFA League: Liverpool cruise past Rangers; wins for Bayern, Inter, Napoli

Liverpool cruised to a confidence-building victory in the Champions League as Rangers were comfortably dismissed at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled for form this season but a disappointing Rangers represented the perfect opposition to return to winning ways as Liverpool moved closer to a place in the knockout phase, reports the BBC.

Rangers fans travelled to Merseyside in their thousands and backed their side noisily throughout an embarrassingly one-sided encounter which Liverpool should have won far more emphatically.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put Liverpool ahead after only seven minutes when he clipped a perfect 25-yard free-kick into the top corner and only veteran keeper Allan McGregor kept Rangers in range with a succession of saves, frustrating Darwin Nunez in particular.

Liverpool finally got the second goal they deserved eight minutes after the break when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot after Leon King fouled Luis Diaz.

Rangers, who have not won a point from three games in Group A, had a late chance when Kostas Tsimikas cleared off the line from Rabbi Matondo but they were outclassed by a Liverpool side who did not need to hit top gear to win.

And Inter Milan edged out Barcelona to leave the Spanish club at risk of a second successive group-stage elimination in the Champions League.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s strike in first-half stoppage time was the difference at the San Siro, firing in low from 25 yards.

The visitors thought they had rescued a point when Pedri scored in the second half, however, it was ruled out by VAR following a handball by Ansu Fati.

Defeat leaves Barcelona third in Group C, three points behind Inter.

In Germany, Tottenham were left to rue a number of missed chances as they were held to a goalless draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the weekend, put in a largely encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing.

Harry Kane was agonisingly close to turning in a Son Heung-min cross before then swiping a shot wide in the first half, while Ivan Perisic saw a deflected strike go just wide of the far post before the break.

But the hosts also had chances, with Hugo Lloris needing to produce a smart save to deny Ansgar Knauff’s volley from close range and Jesper Lindstrom drove over from a good position.

The pace of the game slowed in the latter stages, with neither side seemingly willing to take risks and go for the win.

The result means Tottenham are second in Group D with four points after three games, two points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon.

And in one of the early games, Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to Champions League Group C with a routine win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mane all scored within the first 21 minutes to ease the Bundesliga champions to victory.

Sane made it four just after half-time before Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting completed the rout.

The win leaves Bayern with the maximum nine points from their opening games.

Their preparations for this game were disrupted when Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller were ruled out with Covid, and Bayern had just five outfield players on the bench.

RESULTS

Bayern Munich 5 – 0 Viktoria Plzen

Liverpool 2 – 0 Rangers

Inter Milan 1 – 0 Barcelona

Frankfurt 0 – 0 Tottenham

Marseille 4 – 1 Sporting

Ajax 1 – 6 Napoli

Club Bruges 2 – 0 Atl Madrid

FC Porto 2 – 0 B’Leverkusen

