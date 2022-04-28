Sports

UEFA League: Liverpool manager Klopp hails ‘world class’ Mane

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Sadio Mane’s versatility after the Senegal forward scored to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Mane, again playing in a more central role like he did in Premier League wins over Manchester United and Everton, scored in the 55th minute, shortly after an own goal had given Liverpool a second-half lead.

The 30-year-old has scored 20 goals in 44 appearances for Liverpool this season, including six in his last seven, as the club seek to secure an unprecedented quadruple.

“He can play left, he can play central, both positions world class,” Klopp told reporters when asked why Mane has played centrally in recent weeks.

“He started for us here at Liverpool on the right wing. Some people in the room will remember his goal at Arsenal when it was his first goal, when he cut inside and fired the ball with his left foot into the far corner. Absolutely outstanding, love it.

“There are different ways that Sadio plays and sometimes we want him to drop slightly more, but today we wanted him to stay even more between the centre-halves, keep them away and offer the runs in behind. He has the skillset for it …”

Mane’s goal was his 14th in the Champions League knockout stages, the joint-most of any African player along with Didier Drogba. He also helped Senegal to a first Africa Cup of Nations title in February and scored the winning spot-kick in a shootout that secured them a spot at this year’s World Cup finals.

Klopp said that Mane could be in line to win the Ballon d’Or if Liverpool win the Champions League.

“If you are not (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo you have to win probably the Champions League, which we didn’t do yet so give us a few more weeks and then we will see where we end up,” he said.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sanusi hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has stated that he is hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football as everyone get set to usher in a new year following the Covid-19 pandemic that plagued the most part of the year 2020 with it attendant effects on the economy and all […]
Sports

Classy PSG reach first Champions League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved victory over RB Leipzig in an entertaining semi-final in Lisbon. One of Europe’s biggest spenders, but also one of the continent’s most high-profile underachievers on the grandest stage, PSG finally seized their opportunity courtesy of goals from Marquinhos, Angel di […]
Sports

Iheanacho, Ndidi leave Eagles again – Oliseh

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has praised the duo of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their outstanding performances on Sunday that knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup. Following an impressive past few weeks, striker Iheanacho produced a man of the match display as he scored twice and assisted another […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica