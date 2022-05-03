Sports

UEFA League: Liverpool survive scare in Spain to reach final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool survived a scare against Villarreal to move into the Champions League final – and keep their hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple alive.

The Reds had comfortably won 2-0 in the first leg but that advantage was wiped out after only 41 minutes at a noisy and passionate El Madrigal as the Spanish side pushed for a huge upset, reports the BBC.

Boulaye Dia scored Villarreal’s first after only three minutes, converting Etienne Capoue’s pass, before ex-Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin headed in a second from another Capoue cross as the Reds looked rattled.

Liverpool had to improve in the second half and Fabinho put them back in front on aggregate with a shot that went through the legs of Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 62nd minute.

Luis Diaz, whose introduction at half time changed the game after he replaced Diogo Jota, restored Liverpool’s two-goal aggregate advantage with a header at the back post.

Sadio Mane secured Liverpool’s place in their third Champions League final in five seasons with a third goal after taking the ball around Rulli. Villarreal ended the game with 10 men with Capoue sent off late on for two bookable offences.

The Reds will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, 28 May.

No English side has ever won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup all in the same season, with Liverpool aiming to create history.

Villarreal’s performance in their 2-0 loss at Anfield led one English radio pundit to call the Spanish side a “disgrace” and “pathetic”, despite an incredible run that had seen them eliminate former winners Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previous two rounds.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp knew the tie was not over and warned his side they “would have to be prepared to suffer” in the second leg.

And suffer they did in arguably Liverpool’s worst half of football this season, with passes misplaced, errors made and the side looking uncharacteristically vulnerable.

They made the worst possible start, conceding after only three minutes.

Pervis Estupinan, who scored an own goal at Anfield, provided a cross which was pulled back by Capoue and Dia, inside the six-yard box, reacted quickest to convert from close range.

RESULT

Villarreal 2 – 3 Liverpool

(Agg 2 – 5)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Serena withdraws from US Open due to torn hamstring

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s US Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in […]
Sports

USA’94 fallout: Westerhof sues Bonfrere over allegations of match-fixing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two former coaches of Nigeria, Clemens Westerhof and Johannes Bonfrere are locked in a legal battle in far away Holland, over allegations of match-fixing during Nigeria’s USA ’94 World Cup campaign. Westerhof has sued Bonfrere for defamation of character and is praying that the Rechtbank Gelderland High Court in Arnhem, Netherlands should ask his […]
Sports

Sporting beat Benfica to win Portuguese League Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sporting Lisbon came from behind to defeat Benfica 2-1 on Saturday to win the Portuguese League Cup for the second year in a row, and fourth time in five seasons. Benfica took the lead in the first half in Leiria thanks to a goal from Everton, but Goncalo Inacio equalised on 49 minutes before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica