UEFA League: Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1, Osimhen on target for Napoli

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score an incredible six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool obliterated Rangers in the Champions League.

The Egyptian striker netted three times in his sensational first 13 minutes on the pitch to silence a once-euphoric Ibrox crowd, reports the BBC.

Scott Arfield had given Rangers an early lead with their first group goal, but a Roberto Firmino double and a Darwin Nunez strike set Liverpool on their way, with Harvey Elliott getting a seventh after a VAR check.

It was a mesmeric second-half performance from the Premier League club, who now just need a draw against Ajax in Amsterdam in two weeks to advance to the next stage.

A beleaguered Rangers are still searching for their first points, and their hopes turn to trying to finish third in Group A and claim a Europa League place. It does not get any easier for them, though, as they travel to face group leaders Napoli next.

In Italy, Free-scoring Napoli moved into the knockout stages of the Champions League with an entertaining win over Ajax.

They raced into a two-goal lead as Hirving Lozano sent a looping header into the far corner and Giacomo Raspadori thumped a left-footed drive into the roof of the net.

Ex-Everton man Davy Klaasen’s header reduced Ajax’s arrears after the break, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty, harshly awarded for handball against Jurrien Timber after a Video Assistant Referee review, extended Napoli’s lead back to two goals.

The visitors were then given a late penalty when Juan Jesus was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey, with former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn converting to cause a nervy finale.

However, those nerves were settled when Victor Osimhen harried Daley Blind into a mistake and tapped into the empty net for his first Champions League goal of the season.

The result leaves Napoli, who have now scored 17 goals in their four group games, in pole position to top group A, at the expense of Liverpool.

They can be overtaken by Jurgen Klopp’s side, who must win their remaining games by large margins to have any chance of topping the group.

And Club Bruges reached the Champions League knockout stage for the first time with a draw at Atletico Madrid.

The 18-time Belgian champions have failed to progress from the group stage in their previous 10 attempts but go through with an unbeaten record.

They are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens and were outplayed by Atletico, who had 21 shots compared to five by Club Bruges.

Atletico will battle with Porto and Bayer Leverkusen for second spot.

RESULTS

Rangers 1 – 7 Liverpool

Barcelona 3 – 3 Inter Milan

Tottenham 3 – 2 Frankfurt

Napoli 4 – 2 Ajax

Atl Madrid 0 – 0 Club Bruges

B Leverkusen 0 – 3 FC Porto

Viktoria Plzen 2 – 4 Bayern Munich

Sporting 0 – 2 Marseille

