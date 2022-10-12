Sports

UEFA League: Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1, Osimhen on target for Napoli

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score an incredible six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool obliterated Rangers in the Champions League.

The Egyptian striker netted three times in his sensational first 13 minutes on the pitch to silence a once-euphoric Ibrox crowd, reports the BBC.

Scott Arfield had given Rangers an early lead with their first group goal, but a Roberto Firmino double and a Darwin Nunez strike set Liverpool on their way, with Harvey Elliott getting a seventh after a VAR check.

It was a mesmeric second-half performance from the Premier League club, who now just need a draw against Ajax in Amsterdam in two weeks to advance to the next stage.

A beleaguered Rangers are still searching for their first points, and their hopes turn to trying to finish third in Group A and claim a Europa League place. It does not get any easier for them, though, as they travel to face group leaders Napoli next.

In Italy, Free-scoring Napoli moved into the knockout stages of the Champions League with an entertaining win over Ajax.

They raced into a two-goal lead as Hirving Lozano sent a looping header into the far corner and Giacomo Raspadori thumped a left-footed drive into the roof of the net.

Ex-Everton man Davy Klaasen’s header reduced Ajax’s arrears after the break, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty, harshly awarded for handball against Jurrien Timber after a Video Assistant Referee review, extended Napoli’s lead back to two goals.

The visitors were then given a late penalty when Juan Jesus was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey, with former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn converting to cause a nervy finale.

However, those nerves were settled when Victor Osimhen harried Daley Blind into a mistake and tapped into the empty net for his first Champions League goal of the season.

The result leaves Napoli, who have now scored 17 goals in their four group games, in pole position to top group A, at the expense of Liverpool.

They can be overtaken by Jurgen Klopp’s side, who must win their remaining games by large margins to have any chance of topping the group.

And Club Bruges reached the Champions League knockout stage for the first time with a draw at Atletico Madrid.

The 18-time Belgian champions have failed to progress from the group stage in their previous 10 attempts but go through with an unbeaten record.

They are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens and were outplayed by Atletico, who had 21 shots compared to five by Club Bruges.

Atletico will battle with Porto and Bayer Leverkusen for second spot.

RESULTS

Rangers 1 – 7 Liverpool

Barcelona 3 – 3 Inter Milan

Tottenham 3 – 2 Frankfurt

Napoli 4 – 2 Ajax

Atl Madrid 0 – 0 Club Bruges

B Leverkusen 0 – 3 FC Porto

Viktoria Plzen 2 – 4 Bayern Munich

Sporting 0 – 2 Marseille

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea squeeze past Barnsley to set up Sheff Utd tie

Posted on Author Reporter

*Southampton beat Wolves to reach last eight Chelsea’s winning run under Thomas Tuchel continued with a narrow victory over Barnsley to set up an FA Cup quarter-final with Sheffield United. Championship side Barnsley were the better team in the first half with Kepa Arrizabalaga blocking Callum Brittain’s attempt at point-blank range. Chelsea, who made 10 […]
Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals galore for Team Nigeria in wrestling

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Para-Athletics, boxing also on the podium   Nigeria wrestlers increased their medal hauls and the country’s total medals with more victories on Saturday as they take over from the weightlifters as the sports with more gold medals for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.   With two gold medals on the […]
Sports

EPL: Rashford double as Man Utd beat Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Aston Villa, Burnley draw Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United came from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United and move up to sixth in the Premier League. David McGoldrick pounced on a Dean Henderson mistake with five minutes gone, but Rashford lashed in to level and Anthony Martial put them ahead. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica