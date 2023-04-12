Sports

UEFA League: Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea, Milan squeeze past Napoli

Chelsea have it all to do if they are to advance to the Champions League semi-finals after losing to holders Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema’s tap-in – his 90th goal in the competition – gave Real boss Carlo Ancelotti the perfect start against his former club, reports the BBC.

Real Madrid struggled to add to their lead before Ben Chilwell was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute for fouling Rodrygo as the Brazil forward threatened to go clean through on goal.

Chelsea produced a battling performance but Real scored what could be a decisive second goal when Marco Asensio finished well after the visitors were caught out following a short corner.

Chelsea carried more of an attacking threat after the tepid performance against Wolves in Frank Lampard’s first game back, and had chances of their own.

Joao Felix forced Thibaut Courtois into a smart save when the game was goalless before the former Chelsea keeper produced a fine diving stop to deny Raheem Sterling an equaliser.

And in the battle of the Serie A sides, AC Milan got the better of Italian league leaders, Napoli 1-0 courtesy of a 40th minute Bennacer strike.

Napoli, who could not field their top scorer, Victor Oshimen due to injury, had Zambo Anguissa dismissed in the 74th minute after picking up a second yellow card.

The reverse fixtures take place next week.

RESULTS

Real 2 – 0 Chelsea

Milan 1 – 0 Napoli

