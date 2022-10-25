UEFA League: Mahrez misses penalty, Man City still top; Chelsea beat Salzburg

*Wins for Sevilla, Milan, PSG

Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved but Manchester City still sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a draw that also took Borussia Dortmund into the last 16.

Mahrez was fouled by Emre Can and stepped up himself, but Gregor Kobel went the right way to save his kick, reports the BBC.

Both sides knew a draw would be enough to achieve their goals, so each will be happy with the result.

City boss Pep Guardiola surprisingly replaced top scorer Erling Haaland at half-time after just 13 touches in a half in which Mats Hummels dealt with him expertly.

Dortmund had good chances too, with 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko slotting wide and debutant City keeper Stefan Ortega making several saves.

And two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ended Red Bull Salzburg’s 40-match unbeaten home record and sent Chelsea through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

In a breathless group game in Austria, Austria-born midfielder Kovacic rifled in an unstoppable left-foot finish from 18 yards before Junior Adamu equalised after a wonderful pass by Maximilian Wober.

Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four times while Jorginho had a header brilliantly cleared off the line by Adamu.

However, Havertz ensured Chelsea joined Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout stage with a sublime curling finish, before Thiago Silva was forced to clear off the line from Strahinja Pavlovic.

Chelsea have 10 points from five games in Group E, four ahead of second-placed Red Bull Salzburg with one match to go.

RESULTS

RB Salzburg 1 – 2 Chelsea

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk

B Dortmund 0 – 0 Man City

Sevilla 3 – 0 FC Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 0 – 4 AC Milan

RB Leipzig 3 – 2 Real Madrid

Benfica 4 -3 Juventus

PSG 7 – 2 Maccabi Haifa

