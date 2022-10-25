Sports

UEFA League: Mahrez misses penalty, Man City still top; Chelsea beat Salzburg

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Wins for Sevilla, Milan, PSG

 

Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved but Manchester City still sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a draw that also took Borussia Dortmund into the last 16.

Mahrez was fouled by Emre Can and stepped up himself, but Gregor Kobel went the right way to save his kick, reports the BBC.

Both sides knew a draw would be enough to achieve their goals, so each will be happy with the result.

City boss Pep Guardiola surprisingly replaced top scorer Erling Haaland at half-time after just 13 touches in a half in which Mats Hummels dealt with him expertly.

Dortmund had good chances too, with 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko slotting wide and debutant City keeper Stefan Ortega making several saves.

And two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ended Red Bull Salzburg’s 40-match unbeaten home record and sent Chelsea through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

In a breathless group game in Austria, Austria-born midfielder Kovacic rifled in an unstoppable left-foot finish from 18 yards before Junior Adamu equalised after a wonderful pass by Maximilian Wober.

Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four times while Jorginho had a header brilliantly cleared off the line by Adamu.

However, Havertz ensured Chelsea joined Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout stage with a sublime curling finish, before Thiago Silva was forced to clear off the line from Strahinja Pavlovic.

Chelsea have 10 points from five games in Group E, four ahead of second-placed Red Bull Salzburg with one match to go.

RESULTS

RB Salzburg 1 – 2 Chelsea

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk

B Dortmund 0 – 0 Man City

Sevilla 3 – 0 FC Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 0 – 4 AC Milan

RB Leipzig 3 – 2 Real Madrid

Benfica 4 -3 Juventus

PSG 7 – 2 Maccabi Haifa

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo helps Juve go third

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 23rd goal of the season as Juventus beat Roma to move ahead of them in the pursuit of Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Ronaldo ended a run of three games without a goal with a low finish into the bottom corner from 18 yards. The win was sealed when Roger Ibanez […]
Sports

Pulev: Joshua fight will take place on Dec 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kubrat Pulev will fight champion Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title bout in London on December 12, the Bulgarian claims. Briton Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Pulev, 39, on 20 June but it was postponed because of coronavirus. “It’s official: Pulev vs. Joshua on 12 December in London,” Pulev posted on his official […]
Sports

Eaglets to relocate training camp from Abuja

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Golden Eaglets are set to relocate their training camp from the Federal capital Territory Abuja to a yet-to-be announced state, it has been revealed. A top official of the Nigeria Football federation disclosed that arrangements had reached advanced stage for the Golden Eaglets to finalise their preparations for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco next […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica