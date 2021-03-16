Sports

UEFA League: Man City coast into quarters, Madrid also through

Manchester City moved into the Champions League quarter-finals for a fourth successive season by completing a comprehensive aggregate victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.
Leading 2-0 after the first leg, the Premier League leaders extended their overall advantage after only 12 minutes of the last-16 second-leg tie through Kevin de Bruyne’s excellent 20-yard left-footed strike, reports the BBC.
Six minutes later, City scored again as Ilkay Gundogan slotted past goalkeeper Yann Sommer following a fine run and pass from Phil Foden, with the goal completing a 4-0 aggregate win.
And Real Madrid reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in three seasons with a clinical second-leg performance against Atalanta.
Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Real doubled their advantage in the tie when Luka Modric pounced on Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello’s poor clearance to square for Karim Benzema to sweep home.
Skipper Sergio Ramos added Real’s second from the penalty spot after Vinicius Junior was cynically tripped just inside the area by Rafael Toloi.
The Italian side pulled one back through Muriel’s marvellous 25-yard free-kick but Marco Asensio’s near-post finish quickly silenced any thoughts of a late fightback.
The draw for the quarter-finals is at 11:00 GMT on Friday.
RESULTS
*Man City 2 – 0 B Mgladbach
(Agg 4-0)
*Real Madrid 3 – 1 Atalanta
(Agg 4-1)

