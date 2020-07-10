UEFA League: Man City could face Juve or Lyon with win over Madrid

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.
City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the tournament, reports the BBC.
Draw in full
1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus
2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid
3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich
4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain
Semi-final draw – ties to take place 18-19 August
Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three
Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four
*All quarter-finals to take place from Aug. 12-15. Remaining last-16 fixtures on Aug. 7-8.
More to follow…