UEFA League: Man City oust Madrid as Lyon down Juve

Manchester City reached the Champions League quarter-finals after knocking out record 13-time winners Real Madrid.
Leading 2-1 from the first leg, City extended their aggregate lead through Raheem Sterling’s close-range finish after Raphael Varane’s mistake, reports the BBC.
Karim Benzema equalised on the night with a header but Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus made it 4-2 on aggregate after another shocking error by Varane.
City will play Lyon in a one-off quarter-final tie on August 15.
It is the third successive season Pep Guardiola’s side, who finished second in the Premier League table, have reached the last eight in Europe’s premier club knockout competition.
City, seeking to win the Champions League for the first time, have not reached the semi-finals since 2015-16, when they were knocked out by Real Madrid.
And Lyon survived a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired comeback from Juventus to hang on and book a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.
Leading 1-0 from February’s first leg, the French side were handed a soft early penalty which Memphis Depay converted in style.
That left Juve needing to score three times to progress and Ronaldo got one back from the penalty spot.
He then thundered in his 130th Champions League goal but Lyon held on.
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri may have guided his side to a ninth straight Serie A title but they were lethargic throughout and his position could be under threat.
Juve have not won the Champions League since 1996 and the wait goes on at least another year.
RESULTS
Juventus 2 – 1 Lyon
(Agg 2-2)
Man City 2 – 1 Real Madrid
(Agg 4-2)

Reporter

