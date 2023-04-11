Sports

UEFA League: Man City sink Bayern 3-0, Inter down Benfica

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City took a giant stride towards the Champions League semi-finals with an outstanding performance to overpower Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, inevitably, was on target with his 45th goal of the season to make him the highest scorer in all competitions in a single campaign since the Premier League began 30 years ago, surpassing Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy, reports the BBC.

City, however, gave a powerful all-round team display and Bayern, under new coach Thomas Tuchel, face a mountainous task to turn this quarter-final around in the second leg at the AllianzArena.

Rodri broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion with a curling left-foot drive into the top corner after 27 minutes while Bayern had chances of their own, especially former City forward Leroy Sane, who brought a vital save out of Ederson early in the second half.

City were always a threat and extended their lead with 20 minutes left, Haaland crossing perfectly for Bernardo Silva to head home after Jack Grealish stole possession off Dayot Upemecano.

Haaland was not to be denied and he pounced for City’s third six minutes later, getting on the end of John Stones’ headed knockdown to sweep a finish past Bayern keeper Yann Sommer.

And in Portugal, goals by Barella  on 51′ minutes and an 82nd minute penalty by Lukaku gave Inter Milan a 2-0 win over Benfica.

RESULTS

Benfica 0 – 0 Inter

Man City 3 – 0 Bayern

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Police issue dispersal order to celebrating Liverpool fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Merseyside police have issued a dispersal order for the city centre after Liverpool fans gathered for a second night to celebrate winning a first Premier League title. The order was issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and will remain in place until June 28. Crowds gathered outside Anfield on Thursday […]
Sports

Report: Pogba close to signing new five-year United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba is close to agreeing a new five-year Manchester United deal. SunSport understands the Red Devils are confident of announcing the news at the end of the season. The Frenchman, 27, has had a change of heart since expressing his desire to leave the club this time last season. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has […]
Sports

Crisis, confusion rock Nigerian football, NFF

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria clubs that qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Aiteo Cup, have shunned their respective games after some of them failed to leave their base for the matches scheduled for various centres yesterday. It is indeed a massive impasse as the clubs threatened to stay away from the game after realizing that they are […]

Leave a Reply